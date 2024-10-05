Poll finds Canadians willing to pay more to cut shipping emissions

As Canada charts its path to achieving net-zero emissions, new data reveals that many Canadians are prepared to bear additional costs to reduce carbon emissions from overseas shipping. A study by the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with Clear Seas, shows that nearly two-thirds of Canadians (64%) are willing to pay extra for goods shipped from abroad if it helps cut emissions, with 18% ready to pay more than 2% extra.The findings come amid growing discussions on how to decarbonize the global shipping industry, a key step toward a low-carbon future. Hydrogen is being considered as a promising alternative fuel source, and Canada is actively planning to expand its hydrogen production. According to the survey, 67% of Canadians prefer that the country focus on using hydrogen domestically to decarbonize Canadian industries, including marine shipping, rather than exporting it abroad. However, 17% of respondents oppose investing in hydrogen altogether.Despite concerns about the environmental impact of shipping, Canadians tend to view the industry favorably. Thirty percent of respondents believe that the economic benefits of marine shipping outweigh its environmental risks, while only 18% think the opposite. The industry also receives high marks for safety, with 92% of Canadians rating it as "very" or "generally" safe, and 81% of respondents expressing a positive view of marine shipping overall.