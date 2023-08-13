Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Many US millennials view marriage as an outdated tradition but most who cohabitate plan to marry someday, according to a recent survey.
One-in-three Americans (34%) over the age of 15 are not married, compared to 23% in 1950, a figure that prompted the Thriving Center of Psychology (TCP) to find out why.
The TCP survey, conducted earlier this summer, found two in five millennials and Gen Zers view marriage as an outdated tradition. This view was held by 41% of men and 52% of women. Eighty-five percent said marriage was unnecessary for a fulfilled and committed relationship and 73% thought getting married in the current economy is too expensive.
The study surveyed 906 single Gen Zers and millennials in a relationship but not married. Respondents were aged 18 to 42 with an average age of 29.
Researchers identified the 100 cities for cohabitation based on US census data. Toledo, OH topped “most marriage-averse cities,” followed by Seattle, WA; Spokane, WA; and Portland, OR. However, midwest cities such as Minneapolis, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Madison also cracked the top ten.
According to the survey, three in five unmarried couples live with their partners, a trend more popular among millennials (65%) than with Gen Zers (35%). Sixty percent of cohabitating couples moved in together after dating for a year or less and 85% did so “because they wanted to.”
Most Gen Zers and millennials expect to marry eventually (83%). However, 21% of millennials and 7% of Gen Zers say they will never marry.
Not all cohabitating couple are happy with how things have gone.
Twenty-nine per cent said they wished they had communicated their expectations more clearly before moving in together. One in ten participants expressed regret at the choice to share a home with their partner and nearly one in six felt as if they and their partner moved in together too fast.
For 54% of young Americans, finances were the reason they chose cohabitation, not marriage, true for 61% of millennials and 39% of Gen Z. Nineteen percent of such couples share a bank account and 16% share a credit card.
Even so, 50% revealed the mortgage or rent is not split equally between them and their partner and 37% stated their relationship with their partner felt financially unequal.
Most respondents thought their choices were no one else’s business. Sixty-eight per cent felt it was intrusive to ask people about their marriage plans and 77% felt the same way when asking about plans for children. More women (69%) than men (27%) felt judged most by their mother for moving in with their partner.
Almost half of the respondents (47%) were afraid of divorcing, should they eventually marry. Eighty-seven per cent said they would go to couples' counselling in the future and 74% already feel individual therapy helped them with their romantic relationships. Forty-two percent thought couples therapy was important for a strong relationship.
In a society where divorce is legal marriage is meaningless and has no value other then to function as a wealth transfer mechanism from those who produce to those who do not.
The most marriage adverse cities are in blue states and not red states. Agreed that a wedding can be expensive, but people need to stop trying to have this big lavish weddings like they see the wealthy and celebrities doing. Just enjoy a nice small wedding with immediate family and friends in attendance. Don't go for anything lavish and have brides actually stop buying the wedding dress and either rent the wedding dress or wear a simply while dress she maybe already owns. Weddings really don't need to be big and expensive for most people.
