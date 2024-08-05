Poll finds large majority of Canadians have no plans to by an EV

Despite billions in federal aid aimed at promoting electric vehicles, fewer Canadians are considering purchasing them, according to recent in-house research by the Department of Natural Resources. Blacklock's Reporter says the report reveals significant concerns over the cost and reliability of electric cars, especially in winter conditions.“Canadians hold mixed views on zero emission vehicles and continue to have a general lack of knowledge about these vehicles,” the report noted. When asked, “Have you considered purchasing or leasing a zero emission vehicle?” only 36% of respondents said yes.“Results reveal a fairly significant decrease in the proportion of Canadians who are considering purchasing a zero emission vehicle,” stated the report, titled Canadians’ Awareness, Knowledge And Attitudes Related To Zero Emission Vehicles. “Indeed fewer than four in ten indicated they had considered purchasing a zero emission vehicle, down from 51% in 2022.”The Department of Natural Resources commissioned the $76,320 report from Ekos Research Associates, which was based on questionnaires from 3,459 people nationwide.A majority of respondents cited high costs (75%), poor performance in cold weather (59%), and limited range on a full charge (56%) as major drawbacks of electric vehicles.Half of the Canadians surveyed expressed little to no interest in test driving a zero emission vehicle. Researchers found that the predominant reason for this disinterest was a lack of intention to buy such a vehicle.More than 22% of respondents stated they would “never buy a zero emission vehicle” under any circumstances. Thirty-five percent said, “I would only buy or lease a zero emission vehicle if the price were about the same as an equivalent gas or diesel powered vehicle.”To date, the federal government has pledged $151.5 billion in support for the electric vehicle sector. Additionally, there is a mandate to prohibit new sales of gasoline or diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.The report also highlighted that the typical Canadian driver budgets $40,000 or less for a new car, usually owns one vehicle at a time, and drives up to 200 km a week, mainly for commuting. There are also concerns about the hidden costs of electric vehicles.“Fewer than half agree they can charge a zero emission vehicle at their home (48%) and even fewer agree they can charge one at their workplace (20%),” said the report. “In addition, an increasing number of Canadians worry if too many people purchase zero emission vehicles it will put too much pressure on the electricity grid (54%). Almost half, 48%, agree charging a zero emission vehicle at home will significantly increase their monthly electricity bill.”