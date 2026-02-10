News

Poll finds majority of British Columbians avoid certain areas of their community due to crime

Nearly 75% said crime is impacting their quality of life.
Crime in Vancouver
Crime in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Bcpoli
Poll
Extortion
Drugs
Research Co.
Save Our Streets

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news