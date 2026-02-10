Poll finds majority of British Columbians avoid certain areas of their community due to crime

A poll conducted by Research Co. on behalf of Save Our Streets has found that crime is having a major impact on British Columbians.The results come amid drug, extortion, and mental health crises that have wreaked havoc on towns and cities across the province.According to the poll, 73% of British Columbians said crime was affecting their quality of life. A full 37% revealed that they had themselves been victims of crime, while 56% admitted the situation has gotten so bad they avoid certain areas of their community. Just over 50% said they worry when their family members venture out into town.Of the 1,210 people surveyed, 90% shared the belief that crimes are going unreported. Of those who'd experienced crime personally, 48% they didn't bother informing authorities. While their reasons for not doing so varied, 71% chalked it up to lack of confidence in the justice system..As for what's driving crime, 87% blamed addiction and mental health. A slightly lower percentage expressed support for new treatment and rehab facilities, drug education campaigns, and giving people found possessing small amounts of drugs the ability to skip prison if they agree to complete a health-focused program."British Columbians recognize that mental health and addictions are a primary cause of much of the public safety issues in their communities and that those are health issues," Save Our Streets co-founder Jess Ketchum said. "It's time for the federal and provincial governments to recognize that too, and work together to put in place the transformative changes and the continuum of care that British Columbians struggling with these health issues deserve for the sake of all of us who call this province home."