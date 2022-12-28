A vast majority of Canadians, 75%, believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the past, according to a poll conducted by Research.Co. in mid-December.
That’s an increase of seven points from a similar poll conducted by the company in August.
Now, only 17% of Canadians think the worst of COVID-19 is yet to come, (down three points from August), while 9% (also down three points from August) are not sure.
However, 70% of those polled believe the virus remains a threat, which rises to 78% among respondents aged 55 and over.
Interestingly, 82% of those who voted for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election believe it remains a threat.
Additionally, fewer than one-in-five Canadians are currently concerned about the possibility of declining conditions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Mario Canseco, president of Research.Co.
“We continue to see cautious optimism when Canadians think about COVID-19,” says Canseco. “Significant majorities of Canadians are both convinced that the situation will not worsen but still consider the virus a real threat.”
Satisfaction with how governments and health officials across the country handled the pandemic varies.
Almost three-in-five Canadians - 59% (a four-point increase from August) - are satisfied with the way the federal government has dealt with COVID-19, while 58% (a one-point decrease from August) feel the same way about their municipal government.
Provincially 58% (a five-point increase from August), say they are satisfied with how their provincial government has managed the pandemic, with individual provincial governments all seeing an increase from August's satisfaction levels.
Among the four most populous provinces, the rating is highest in British Columbia (68%, +6), followed by Quebec (62%, +4), Ontario (54%, +6) and Alberta (46%, +7).
Since a May survey by Research.Co, satisfaction with the way federal chief public health officer Theresa Tam has managed the pandemic dropped from 66% to 60%. The average rating is similar for the country’s provincial health officers or chief medical officers (61%, -5).
In two provinces, the satisfaction rating for top doctors fell since May: Luc Boileau in Quebec (60%, -6) and Kieran Moore in Ontario (59%, -8). Two thirds of British Columbians (66%, +3) are satisfied with the work of Bonnie Henry.
In Alberta, the rating for Deena Hinshaw stood at 65% in May. This month, 53% of Albertans are satisfied with the way recently appointed chief medical officer of heath Mike Joffe is managing the pandemic.
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
The Plandemic was over in August 2020 when the folks in Florida sent their kids back to school and the state became NORMAL.
Unfortunately we in Canada were run by a gaggle of Clowns who claimed they knew what was best for us. Stay indoors they said, or the Virus may get you.
The Science was that Outdoor Transmission was almost unknown, most Transmission happened Indoors . . .
Sweden only had 6.7 Covid Deaths per Million
Canada had 29.2 Covid Deaths per Million . . . over 4 Xs higher . . .
What did Sweden do that was so effective? Well Absolutely NOTHING . . . kids went to school, folks went to work, business never closed . . . but they did look after the Seniors Homes & those with Health Issues.
We in Canada listened to WHO/CCP Dr. Tam & her Provincial accomplices like Hinshaw, Henry & Moore . . . failures ALL ! ! !
There are Canadians who think we are still in a pandemic? I never believed we ever were and turns out by the data after two years that I was right - it was barely a bad flu season.
The prevention of early treatment using off label safe drugs and use of drugs such as Remdesivir caused more deaths than Covid ever would.
Of course, the so called "vaccine" will no doubt kill more than Covid ever could imagine killing in its wildest dreams.
Read in a rag with my coffee today that hospitals are full but not that many in intensive care.....tells me the snowflakes are taking their kids in with the flu and using the system as a babysitting service. And yes there are a number of folks using the system as it was meant to be used and have some very sick folks they're concerned about; some may even loose loved ones, the same as it's been since the beginning of time.
