A vast majority of Canadians, 75%, believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the past, according to a poll conducted by Research.Co. in mid-December.

That’s an increase of seven points from a similar poll conducted by the company in August.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Plandemic was over in August 2020 when the folks in Florida sent their kids back to school and the state became NORMAL.

Unfortunately we in Canada were run by a gaggle of Clowns who claimed they knew what was best for us. Stay indoors they said, or the Virus may get you.

The Science was that Outdoor Transmission was almost unknown, most Transmission happened Indoors . . .

Sweden only had 6.7 Covid Deaths per Million

Canada had 29.2 Covid Deaths per Million . . . over 4 Xs higher . . .

What did Sweden do that was so effective? Well Absolutely NOTHING . . . kids went to school, folks went to work, business never closed . . . but they did look after the Seniors Homes & those with Health Issues.

We in Canada listened to WHO/CCP Dr. Tam & her Provincial accomplices like Hinshaw, Henry & Moore . . . failures ALL ! ! !

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

There are Canadians who think we are still in a pandemic? I never believed we ever were and turns out by the data after two years that I was right - it was barely a bad flu season.

The prevention of early treatment using off label safe drugs and use of drugs such as Remdesivir caused more deaths than Covid ever would.

Of course, the so called "vaccine" will no doubt kill more than Covid ever could imagine killing in its wildest dreams.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Read in a rag with my coffee today that hospitals are full but not that many in intensive care.....tells me the snowflakes are taking their kids in with the flu and using the system as a babysitting service. And yes there are a number of folks using the system as it was meant to be used and have some very sick folks they're concerned about; some may even loose loved ones, the same as it's been since the beginning of time.

