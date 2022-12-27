Mask mandates may seem like the 'Ghost of Christmas Past,' but an Angus Reid poll suggests it may also be 'Back to the Future.'
A recent study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds more than half of Canadians want their public health officers to re-implement mask mandates if COVID-19 cases rise this winter. As apparently immune-evasive Omicron variants spread, and influenza and respiratory illnesses cause problems for health care providers across the country, some have speculated that mask mandates may be needed to curb infection.
Angus Reid discovered the more often someone wore a mask without being told to, the more they thought everyone else should be told to — should cases continue to rise.
An overwhelming 91% of those who wore a mask “every single time” they were in a public space wanted mask mandates back, while two-thirds (65%) of those who sometimes wear one felt that way. Just one-quarter (23%) of those who “never” wear a mask believe mask reinstatement is the right choice.
Women (63%) are more likely than men (45%) to support a return of mask mandates.
Few Canadians want a return to vaccine passports. One-in-five (21%) would support this action, but two-in-five Canadians (42%) say neither masking mandates nor vaccine passports should be reinstated.
Already, three-in-ten (31%) say they are wearing a mask more than half of the time in public spaces without anyone telling them to. Those in Nova Scotia (22%), Ontario (20%), and Newfoundland and Labrador (19%) are the most likely to say they consistently wear a mask while in the grocery store or bank. People in Alberta (58%) and Saskatchewan (59%) are the most likely to say they never wear a mask in public.
Seven-in-ten (68%) of women over the age of 54 say they still have COVID-19 regularly on their mind. Half of Canadians (49%) say they do not think about the disease anymore, including almost two-thirds of men younger than 55. Saskatchewan (61%) and Alberta (54%) had the highest percentages of people who do not think about the virus much.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Honestly, yeah I agree that Angus is slanted but they are one of the better pollsters out there. Them and Mainstreet are the only pollsters that show Smith with a lead right now where we have some polls showing her almost 10 points behind Notley. These Angus numbers do seem somewhat believable to me although I agree that they may be a little slanted towards the left. I mean I believe that 40-something percent of Albertans want masks mandates back because 40-something percent of Albertans are also voting for Notley, which you would have to be a total cult-member to do after her previous 4 years in office. We saw the byelection results and Notley's numbers are up from 2019 so we know that the left support is real in Alberta, it isn't just polls fabricating it.
The good news here is that AB+Sask are still majority opposed to masking. I am not surprised about the rest of Canada, they really didn't throw their support behind the freedom convoy all that much either. If it wasn't for AB and Sask we probably wouldn't have had the hugely successful protests last year that forced Trudeau and the Premier's hands to drop the mandates. It makes sense to me that the other provinces would be weak-kneed in their opposition to the mandates coming back.
Why doesn’t your paper do. Daily poll like the other media companies
Never again.
I used to take the Angus Reid polls for fun and after time, I realized that they were very biased. They knew how I would answer and then send me only the polls that would work to slant things they wanted them to go. I would never have been sent a poll about mandates or who I'd vote for in an election, because it wouldn't serve their purpose.
Angus Reid polling is no different than any other polling in Canada. Polling companies are dependent on the millions of dollars that the Liberals spend on polling. Polling companies are dependent on the Liberal media to pay them to go on air and spew their lies. Polling companies call Liberal party supporters and low functioning Canadian suckers. Masks, passports fools.
Liberal funded polls should be ignored just like they ignore us when we tell the truth.
This just feeds into their agenda.
AHS must allow Ivermectine and Hydroxy Chloroquine back in Pharmacies! Early treatments under Physician care must be re-instituted! Danielle can make this happen! Masks are only good for looting stores!
I can’t believe the western standard posted this ridiculous story without injecting some common sense!! Reid, Nanos etc polls are all skewed! Ctv news net did a poll in the fall asking whether people wanted masks and its was an overwhelming NO! And then they did a story saying the majority of people wanted masks! Everyone needs to stop lying. Poll everyone not just liberals and ndp!!
Absolutely! These polls are nothing but propaganda.
A-R surveys are total BS.
Was a many years participant. Quit a few months back after cashing in my 100$ gift card ...(after 4 years) represent about 0,25 cents an hour.
Since 33 months, 95% of the surveys were abour covid, sickness, jabs, masks, Health services and covid again...nothing else.
Nothing on the world, governments, economy, politicians, and the like.
Stress was amplified on covid... My wife decided to enroll ... just to see... she never saw that mask thing... this survey is bogus ... probably well paid for by Castroudeau.
Masks...are totaly useless sanitary speaking... 100% effectives as a submission and anxiety symbols though.
Never wore one and never will.
So...how did those masks and vaxxes work for everyone so far??? Ya, that's what I thought. Wake up, rest of Canada outside of AB and SK.
New poll reveals that polls are targeted to manufacture a desired outcome. It wasn't until someone started polling whether or not to introduce masks, then vax mandates etc. that it started happening. Does anyone else believe that these polls are created by gov'ts to sway public opinion and give them the backing to force their BS on us because "the majority have spoken"
The problem with Angus Reid Institute is that they are pretty left leaning and their polls can’t be trusted. I have never been invited to take part in an Angus Reid poll, and I don’t know anyone who has been invited to take part in an Angus Reid poll. Then again I have always lived in Western Canada.
anyone can join the Angus Reid site. You can make up a fake profile and you win points to use for Amazon. It's not even close to being a serious poll. Media shouldn't even be reporting this kind of online survey, I joined it for a while just to give conservative answers to poll questions. Hope none of the idiots in government make policy based on these kind of polls. Unfortunately they do though.
Wear a mask again? NEVER! NEVER! NEVER!
I have never wore one to start with, neither did my wife and kids.
AFAIAC these fear mongerers can go and f-u-c-k themselves
Polls can be slanted to have any outcome the pollster wants. And if you literally read the fine print, you see this for this poll also.
"The majority of Canadians ALREADY WEARING A MASK want other Canadian's to be forced to also mask up"!
This literally is the people still running around wearing their masks that they polled. These are probably the ones who, during forced masking times, screamed at little kids or anyone that had no mask! These are the ones you literally saw on social media screaming if someone broke the 6 foot rule and came too close to them. The ones declaring they " don't want to die" or "do you want to kill granny"!
The poll literally asked Canadians that are STILL wearing masks if they want OTHER'S tp also return to masks! I looked it up, they literally slanted the poll to the outcome they wanted.
Oh, and btw, most of the polling places are owned by the elite 1% that wants certain outcomes, and has censored people every step of the way on social media that didn't go along with the narrative. Places like Medscape, that is owned by Bill Gates.
I hope Canadian's aren't stupid enough to believe a poll that was slanted to have a certain outcome right from the start by now!
If mainstream media has taught us anything these past few years, it's that you literally can not trust the mainstream narrative without doing your own "research"!
Returning to mask mandates is one thing. Required vaccine passports is tyranny and a collapse of Canadian Society.
And being muzzled ain't?. Give your head a shake.
It is all tyranny and collapse.
Lol wouldn’t ever do it again.
Only the masked and vaxxed getting hella sick . Each day more and more vaxxed folks die suddenly of a random stroke or heart attack.
59 dollars for 30 eggs in Arizona lol , bring back the lock downs the maskers want to starve!!
I have been saying it for years . . . . Canadians as group are some of the stupidest people on the friggin Planet today . . . . in 3 years of this Wuhan Virus insanity more than 1/2 of them have learned absolutely NOTHING.
Wearing a mask that will not protect you from Drywall Dust is going to stop a Virus . . . is way past the height of ignorance.
As we watch the VAXED dropping dead & catching Covid all over the Planet . . . when are our so-called "Experts" going to start telling us the Truth?
Exactly
Yep...stupid Canadians are just too stupid to look at the data. Masks don't work!...period! (but it makes them feel safer)
I got to agree.
And you will never hear the truth..period
I dare them to try mandating. You want to see civil unrest on a mass scale - this would be the trigger.
I have been courteous and polite to the nitwits wearing masks. But, rest assured if someone tells me that I have to wear one again - there will be no mercy - I will demand all of these dorks take the thing off their face or leave.
I am so done with this.
i totally agree
Thanks the stars Kenney isn't still our Premier. Without the daily reading from the Doomsday Book the public fear-o-meter is low and falling.
Karens - "the more often someone wore a mask without being told to, the more they thought everyone else should be told to"
Did their "vaccine" not work?
Fkn masktard Branch Covidiot morons
Its pretty easy for a "journalist" to vacuously ask questions about some poll that somebody took, rather than ask some more penetrating questions. Rather than repeat what I have said at other times, lets try another slant to help our so-called journalists to---you know---actually DO THEIR JOB. I would wager that many of those who resort to masks do so OUT OF FEAR, and because THEY DONT KNOW HOW ELSE TO RESPOND. SO--here we go. 1) How have we dealt with bouts of influenza or the common cold, in the past, and is anything different now? 2) from question #1: what are doctors doing now that may have been different from traditional responses? 3) Are traditional treatments and medicines available now, and are doctors doing early treatment?? if not, why not? 4) Were doctors in any way prohibited from dealing with these kinds of outbreaks in the past? are they in any way prohibited now? if so, how and why? 5) Are doctors that are engaging in traditional methods being inhibited, or penalized, in any way from treating their patients? I'll stop there, with the exhortation to those calling themselves Journalists, to give your head a shake and DO YOUR JOB.
Sounds like 5000 words and every aspect of COVID treatment in an entire article...Write it up and submit it to WS :) You'll be paid for click, though, so I hope it's a labour of love for you, and reasonably well read. Cheers!
The graph is unfathomable. But in a free country, if you want wear a mask, wear one. If you don't want to wear, don't.
Incoming flights from China should require registered covid testing.
Why? You sound just as silly as the mask wearing fools. The faulty tests are the cause of this issue. Who cares if people come from china with it? It's been here for 3 years, it's a cold.
Tests perpetuate the false panic.
Masks perpetuate the visible fear and actually spread more germs. We need to stop both.
The people they polled, did most of them happen to be wearing masks ??
They only polled the woketards
Couldn't care less what the "majority of Canadian" think, or want. I have never worn a mask and never will. I will keep doing what I do. Sheeple do what they do, i don't care.
Exactly [thumbup]
Why does Western Standard publish these "majority of Canadians" polls ? The majority of Canadians live around the greater GTA area so the poll is immediately slanted. Who ever wants to wear a mask, go ahead, leave the rest of us alone.
I did a poll, and it turns out more than half of Canadians are stupid. Look it you want to wear a mask, no one, not a single thing not a single person is STOPPING you from doing so, wtf is wrong with the people in this country? How many studies need to be done to show that masks do not work? Wear a mask if you wish, I don’t care, just don’t force me to be stupid along with you.
Be kind. It's ignorance rather than stupidity. Cheers!
Exactly
Right you are! Here’s my study for free....don’t wear a mask!!
