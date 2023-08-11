Canadian flag

Altering the lyrics of Canada’s national anthem is divisive among anglophone Canadians, according to a poll conducted by Research Co. 

“Majorities of English-speaking Canadians of South Asian (68%), indigenous (64%), and East Asian heritage (51%) endorse the proposed change to the national anthem,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a Friday press release. 

kmb
kmb

This is from the Indigenous Foundations website:

“Native” is a general term that refers to a person or thing that has originated from a particular place. The term “native” does not denote a specific Aboriginal ethnicity (such as First Nation, Métis, or Inuit). In Canada, the term “Aboriginal” or “Indigenous” is generally preferred to “Native.” Some may feel that “native” has a negative connotation and is outdated. This term can also be problematic in certain contexts, as some non-Aboriginal peoples born in a settler state may argue that they, too, are “native.”

So the lyrics do not need to be changed.

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

First of all, I have given up on Canada so singing the anthem at all is something I no longer do. But if I did, there is absolutely no way I would sing the new lyrics

Paul S
Paul S

Nobody asked me! No.... is my answer!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

All of this is leading to South African style property confiscation.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They can make a poll say whatever they want it to.

Mila
Mila

Absurd poll. Was there not an article a little while back stating that people had buyer's remorse when it comes to the carbon tax? Same principle applies here. People tend to like the sound of an idea until it is implemented. Then they lament the change. We do not need to wokify our national anthem.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Because people don't think ahead. They don't consider the consequences of their decisions.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Go ahead, change the words. I’m a native Canadian and so is anyone else that was born in Canada. Not surprised to see the left-wing woketards don’t know the difference between being native and being indigenous.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

I find the proposed lyric near like saying the n word.

