Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Altering the lyrics of Canada’s national anthem is divisive among anglophone Canadians, according to a poll conducted by Research Co.
“Majorities of English-speaking Canadians of South Asian (68%), indigenous (64%), and East Asian heritage (51%) endorse the proposed change to the national anthem,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a Friday press release.
“Only 36% of English-speaking Canadians of European descent concur.”
Research Co. said 41% of anglophones would agree to change the first line of O Canada from “Our home and native land” to “Our home on native land.” It said 44% disagreed with the proposed modification.
More than half of anglophones aged 18 to 34 agree with amending that lyric. Two-fifths of those aged 35 to 54 and 28% of those 55 and up support it.
The lyrics to the national anthem in English were modified in 2018. The second line was changed from “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”
When it comes to this change, Research Co said 48% agree with it. It found one-third disagree and 17% are undecided.
When asked which of the two versions of the national anthem they prefer, almost half of Canadians prefer “in all thy sons command,” and 38% would select “in all of us command.”
Research Co. said anglophone men (52%) were more likely than anglophone women (43%) to express a preference for the previous version of O Canada.
Anglophones who voted for the Conservatives in the 2021 election were more likely to prefer the sons version of the national anthem (67%) than those who cast ballots for the Liberals (43%) and NDP (36%).
Ontario singer Jully Black modified the lyrics to O Canada to commemorate indigenous people when she sang during the NBA All Star Game in February.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
This is from the Indigenous Foundations website:
“Native” is a general term that refers to a person or thing that has originated from a particular place. The term “native” does not denote a specific Aboriginal ethnicity (such as First Nation, Métis, or Inuit). In Canada, the term “Aboriginal” or “Indigenous” is generally preferred to “Native.” Some may feel that “native” has a negative connotation and is outdated. This term can also be problematic in certain contexts, as some non-Aboriginal peoples born in a settler state may argue that they, too, are “native.”
So the lyrics do not need to be changed.
First of all, I have given up on Canada so singing the anthem at all is something I no longer do. But if I did, there is absolutely no way I would sing the new lyrics
Nobody asked me! No.... is my answer!
All of this is leading to South African style property confiscation.
They can make a poll say whatever they want it to.
Absurd poll. Was there not an article a little while back stating that people had buyer's remorse when it comes to the carbon tax? Same principle applies here. People tend to like the sound of an idea until it is implemented. Then they lament the change. We do not need to wokify our national anthem.
Because people don't think ahead. They don't consider the consequences of their decisions.
Go ahead, change the words. I’m a native Canadian and so is anyone else that was born in Canada. Not surprised to see the left-wing woketards don’t know the difference between being native and being indigenous.
I find the proposed lyric near like saying the n word.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.