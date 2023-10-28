Poll finds minority of Canadians eat seafood weekly

Canadians enjoy seafood, just not that often, according to an Angus Reid poll conducted for Dalhousie University.The study's findings were released by the university’s Agri-Food Analytics lab in recognition of National Seafood Month in October. Researchers found that seafood, including fish, is part of Canadian monthly diets for 86.7% of respondents. Their primary reason to eat seafood is nutrition (64%), not affordability (21%).British Columbians (45.8%) are most likely to eat fish or seafood each week. In contrast, Quebec has the lowest weekly consumption at 27.2%. Only Ontario (2.4%) and British Columbia (2.3%) had respondents with daily seafood consumption.The research found a generational divide on how seafood is cooked. Younger Canadians, including Millennials (56.9%) and Gen Z (58.4%), place a higher emphasis on preparation and cooking methods when deciding to purchase seafood for home cooking. This was less important to Gen Xers (47.6%), Boomers (45.7%), and the Greatest Generation (45.8%).Frozen seafood is the most popular choice for home consumption, perhaps due to convenience. An impressive 49.2% of Gen Z respondents opt for frozen seafood, compared to 39.1% of Gen X respondents. While fresh seafood remains popular, with 31.5% of Gen X preparing it at home, the percentage drops to 16.9% for Gen Z and 16.7% for the Greatest Generation.Canadians prefer wild seafood to that which is farmed. British Columbians lead this preference with 67.9%, followed by the Atlantic provinces at 54.2%, the Prairies at 49.7%, Ontario at 47.8%, and finally Quebec at 43.4%. Notably, Quebec was the only province where a majority (52%) expressed no preference for wild seafood.Farmed seafood was perceived as a sustainable method by only 35.6% of those making less than $35,000. Those with household incomes exceeding $150,000 showed the highest agreement at 53.3%, followed by the $35,000-$74,999 bracket at 50.2%, and the $75,000-$149,000 bracket at 48.6%.When asked whether they would be willing to pay more for certified sustainable seafood, the study found that 40% of respondents expressed their willingness, compared to 24.2% who disagreed. Notably, women were more inclined to do so (47.2%) than men (32.6%).Most respondents (54%) considered the environment and climate change as important factors when making food choices, especially those aged 18-29 (60%). Most Canadians preferred to buy seafood that was caught or farmed in Canada (74%).Half of respondents said that they regarded how humanely their seafood was treated (how it was raised or caught or handled), but more women (59%) than men (43%) cared.The representative survey of 987 Canadians was conducted in the Summer of 2023 by Angus Reid. The margin of error: +/- 3.2%, 19 times out of 20.The Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University conducts research on various aspects of the food supply chain, offering data-driven solutions to inform industry stakeholders and policymakers in food and agriculture sectors.