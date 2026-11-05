Poll finds more than half of Canadians want immigration cuts

CALGARY — More than half of Canadians want fewer immigrants and temporary residents admitted next year, with support for reductions strongest in the Prairies, according to a new Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV News.The survey found 52.3% of respondents favoured lower admissions in 2027, while 33.5% wanted levels to stay roughly the same. Just 8.4% supported accepting more, and 5.9% were unsure.Respondents were asked their views after being told Canada’s 2026 targets include 380,000 new permanent residents and an additional 385,000 temporary workers and students.The findings indicate little change in public opinion since March, when 52% supported fewer arrivals, 35% wanted approximately the same levels and 9% favoured an increase.The share of undecided respondents rose from 4.5% in March to 5.9% in the latest survey..Carney government to unveil immigration targets in federal budget.Prairie respondents showed the strongest appetite for reductions, with 58.3% saying Canada should accept fewer immigrants and temporary residents. Ontario followed at 53.5%, narrowly ahead of Quebec at 53.1%.Support for lower admissions was weaker in Atlantic Canada, at 44.2%, and British Columbia, at 43.7%.British Columbia recorded the largest share of respondents favouring roughly unchanged levels, at 41.2%.Working-age Canadians were more likely than older respondents to support reductions. Among those aged 35 to 54, 56.4% wanted fewer arrivals, compared with 56% of respondents aged 18 to 34.Among Canadians aged 55 and older, 46.6% supported lower admissions. Another 38.9% wanted levels maintained, the highest share among the three age groups.Nanos surveyed 1,058 Canadians between October 31 and November 2, 2026, using a dual-frame hybrid telephone and online random survey. Results were weighted to reflect population proportions.