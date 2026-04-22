Poll finds most Albertans support MAiD but divided on UCP’s Bill 18 restrictions

A new Alberta poll suggests strong public backing for medically assisted death, but sharp division over the provincial government’s plan to limit access under proposed legislation.According to a ThinkHQ survey, 71% of Albertans support Canada’s framework for Medical Assistance in Dying, including 42% who strongly approve and 29% who somewhat approve. In contrast, 23% oppose the practice while 6% remain undecided.The findings indicate broad acceptance of MAiD more than a decade after the Supreme Court of Canada established the right to assisted death under specific conditions, including informed consent and the presence of a grievous and irremediable medical condition.However, Albertans are split when it comes to the province’s proposed Bill 18 Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act, introduced by the United Conservative government.The bill would restrict access to MAiD to individuals whose natural death is reasonably expected within 12 months — a narrower threshold than current federal guidelines.The poll shows 46% of Albertans support the legislation, while an equal 46% oppose it. Another 8% are unsure.A plurality of respondents — 46% — believe the bill’s conditions are too narrow, including 27% who say they are “far too narrow.” By comparison, 17% say the proposed rules are too broad, while 29% believe they strike the right balance..Support for the bill is higher among older Albertans and in northern parts of the province, while opposition is strongest among those with university education. Men are more likely to support the legislation than women, according to the survey.The poll also examined personal attitudes toward assisted dying, finding 38% of Albertans would consider MAiD themselves if faced with a serious and incurable condition. Another 35% said they might consider it but want the option available. Meanwhile, 18% said they would never consider MAiD, and 8% were unsure.ThinkHQ president Marc Henry said the results reflect both widespread acceptance of assisted dying and discomfort with stricter provincial limits.“Medically assisted death is a sensitive topic,” Henry said. “It’s clear that most Albertans agree with the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling, and many feel the province’s proposed guidelines are too stringent.”The online survey of 1,120 Alberta adults was taken April 9-13. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of this size is +/- 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.