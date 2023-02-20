About two-thirds of Canadians report being asked to tip more — and more often — according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute.
Four-fifths of Canadians say too many places are asking for tips these days, including at least three-quarters across all regions and demographics, according to the poll. The poll said 13% believe customer service has improved as tips have increased.
The poll went on to say 23% of Canadians left a tip of less than 15% when they last ate at a restaurant. It said 21% left a tip of 20% or more when they last dined out, more than double the rate of those who said so in 2016.
There were 59% of Canadians who said they support a service-included model with higher base wages for employees. One-third want the current system with tipping part of the experience, while one-tenth have no preference.
This is different from 2016 when people favoured the current system, with 46% saying so. Two-fifths said they wanted a service-included model, and 13% were unsure.
The poll said people who worked in a job which received tips (58%) are about as likely as those who have not (59%) to support a move to a service-included model.
Past Conservative and Bloc Quebecois voters are divided as to whether they prefer the current system or to move away from tipping. The majorities of people who voted Liberal (73%) and NDP (76%) in 2021 would like to see the end of tipping.
The poll continued by saying British Columbians were the most likely to report tip creep (74%) and tipflation (73%). It added Atlantic Canadians are the least likely to say they are being prompted for an increased tip (42%).
More than four-fifths of Canadians who want to do away with tipping said they believe the current system allows employers to underpay their employees. Half of those who hope gratuities stay agree.
Dalhousie University researchers said in 2021 tipping is a relic of oppressive colonialism.
“While relatedness in tipping provides us with social rewards, it does so within the realm of servitude with a troubling history of racial oppression,” said Dalhousie researchers.
“Competence, or perceiving the impact of tipping on those receiving tips, relies upon assumed power of those with money and the assumption of the other being in need.”
The poll was conducted online from January 31 to February 2 with a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
Some places have stated that the tip is included in the price. That was at a buffet. They brought a glass of water to the table FFS. and charged an extra 18% for that which was also tallied from the tax included total.
Tipping is now ridiculous. 1/5 of your dollar goes to some unknown source? Those tips do not go to your server... they are divided out by management at the end of the night. It is not always in favor of the server.
These ever higher tips will result in less engaging in food service. Or any service that wants to collect 'tips'
Tip creep has more than one component. It seems those in the industry asking for 18% + etc seem to forget that 10% of $25 is twice as much as 10% of $12.50. Same meal twice the cost, the same input of food and labour already accommodated in the price increase of the meal. In the past few years the price of restaurant meals has jumped dramatically and this expectation of a large tip has increased with the price increase. Restaurants are get5i g so expensive we rarely ever go to one.
Same here. Less going out, and really, dont miss it too much
I think it’s hilarious how so many places I get take out ask for tipping when I pay. Even some Subways for Pete’s sakes. What have they done other than the absolute bare minimum to provide a product to me?
I hate being forced to tip. Service is not really very good sometimes and tip is not warranted. Then sometimes, the lowest tip on debit machines is 15% or 18%, I do not think I should be paying restaurant owners wages. So, I am going to start not paying if not warranted and my top tip will be 10%!!
I hate being asked to add a tip for purchasing product, not for services. I have to look at the machine very carefully to make sure I do not tip on product purchase. I tip 15% on restaurant services mainly because I go to the same restaurants all the time and like the servers as people, not becaue food or service is good.
I always just change to ten percent when asked how much. This was the standard for decades. Anyone who has a problem with it can go pound sand.
