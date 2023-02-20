Service tipping

This point-of-sale terminal at a Toronto restaurant asks for tips ranging from 18% to 30% by default. 

About two-thirds of Canadians report being asked to tip more — and more often — according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute. 

Four-fifths of Canadians say too many places are asking for tips these days, including at least three-quarters across all regions and demographics, according to the poll. The poll said 13% believe customer service has improved as tips have increased. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Normflicker
Normflicker

Some places have stated that the tip is included in the price. That was at a buffet. They brought a glass of water to the table FFS. and charged an extra 18% for that which was also tallied from the tax included total.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Tipping is now ridiculous. 1/5 of your dollar goes to some unknown source? Those tips do not go to your server... they are divided out by management at the end of the night. It is not always in favor of the server.

These ever higher tips will result in less engaging in food service. Or any service that wants to collect 'tips'

guest854
guest854

Tip creep has more than one component. It seems those in the industry asking for 18% + etc seem to forget that 10% of $25 is twice as much as 10% of $12.50. Same meal twice the cost, the same input of food and labour already accommodated in the price increase of the meal. In the past few years the price of restaurant meals has jumped dramatically and this expectation of a large tip has increased with the price increase. Restaurants are get5i g so expensive we rarely ever go to one.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Same here. Less going out, and really, dont miss it too much

fpenner
fpenner

I think it’s hilarious how so many places I get take out ask for tipping when I pay. Even some Subways for Pete’s sakes. What have they done other than the absolute bare minimum to provide a product to me?

Janalou
Janalou

I hate being forced to tip. Service is not really very good sometimes and tip is not warranted. Then sometimes, the lowest tip on debit machines is 15% or 18%, I do not think I should be paying restaurant owners wages. So, I am going to start not paying if not warranted and my top tip will be 10%!!

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

I hate being asked to add a tip for purchasing product, not for services. I have to look at the machine very carefully to make sure I do not tip on product purchase. I tip 15% on restaurant services mainly because I go to the same restaurants all the time and like the servers as people, not becaue food or service is good.

fpenner
fpenner

I always just change to ten percent when asked how much. This was the standard for decades. Anyone who has a problem with it can go pound sand.

