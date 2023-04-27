PSAC Strike 1

About 1,200 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers protested outside the Harry Hays Building in Calgary after the union ordered a strike. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The majority of Canadians said they feel Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) employees are fairly (36%) or overly compensated (26%), according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute. 

There were 17% of Canadians who feel PSAC workers are unpaid, according to the Thursday poll. The poll said 19% of them were unsure or could not say. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

After all the media attention to the CTF and now the backstop CFIB with not so accurate information as the PSAC employees are paid 40K$ to 60K$ per year is it any wonder Angus Reid is polling to see how effective Media outlets are doing at driving negative sentiment?

