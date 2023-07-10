Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The majority of Canadians support Bill C-18 in principle, but many of them are against it in practice, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
Three-fifths of Canadians said Big Tech should compensate Canadian news outlets when their content is shared, according to the Monday poll.
That said, the poll found 63% are concerned about losing access to Canadian news on Facebook and Google.
It said 48% of Canadians agree the Canadian government should back down and rescind Bill C-18. One-quarter want it to stand firm and the same number are unsure about the best path.
For Canadians, the loss of Google and Facebook as news sources would be considerable. Each is used by more than two-fifths of Canadians daily for news — a proportion higher than all other platforms and websites.
Asked what source people are most likely to go to first to look for Canadian news if they had to choose one or two, websites (32%), Facebook (28%), and Google News (23%) are the top choices.
The poll went on to say 15% of Canadians pay for an online news subscription to a site.
Three-quarters of past Conservative voters would reverse course on Bill C-18, while one-third of Liberals and New Democrats would take this action.
The standoff between the Canadian government and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg deepened on June 22 after C-18 cleared the Senate and prompted Meta to begin blocking news content on its main platforms.
“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” said Meta.
“We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.”
Google said on June 29 it will be eliminating links to Canadians news from its Search, News, and Discover sections due to Bill C-18.
“We’re disappointed it has come to this,” said Google and Alphabet President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker.
“We don’t take this decision or its impacts lightly and believe it’s important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and our users as early as possible.”
The poll was conducted online from July 4 to 6 among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
(3) comments
Polls are such bull! If that meant Bill C-18 was turfed, I might get excited.
Bill C-18 is Canada's version of what Australia did with making social media sites pay for linking to news stories. Except that in Australia social media makes their deals with Australian media companies and pays them directly. In Canada social media companies will pay the government which then decides who gets how much. All this does is keep more government bureaucrats working while giving the government control over how much subsidy Canadian media companies will get. This puts the government in more control of the media rather than less, which is exactly how Trudumb likes it. Him having total control and censorship ability over the media.
Roughly 30% of Canadians will still vote for Trudeau, plus he has 360,000 federal bureaucrats in his pocket. It's time to give up on Trudeau's post nation Canada.
