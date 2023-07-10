Google sign

A Google sign from its campus in Mountain View, CA

 Courtesy Brionv/Wikimedia Commons

The majority of Canadians support Bill C-18 in principle, but many of them are against it in practice, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute. 

Three-fifths of Canadians said Big Tech should compensate Canadian news outlets when their content is shared, according to the Monday poll. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

Polls are such bull! If that meant Bill C-18 was turfed, I might get excited.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Bill C-18 is Canada's version of what Australia did with making social media sites pay for linking to news stories. Except that in Australia social media makes their deals with Australian media companies and pays them directly. In Canada social media companies will pay the government which then decides who gets how much. All this does is keep more government bureaucrats working while giving the government control over how much subsidy Canadian media companies will get. This puts the government in more control of the media rather than less, which is exactly how Trudumb likes it. Him having total control and censorship ability over the media.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Roughly 30% of Canadians will still vote for Trudeau, plus he has 360,000 federal bureaucrats in his pocket. It's time to give up on Trudeau's post nation Canada.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.