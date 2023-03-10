Few Canadians are willing to give the Chinese government the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute.
Two-fifths of Canadians said the federal government should treat the Chinese government as a threat to its interests, according to the Friday poll. The poll said 22% believe China is an enemy.
Among countries surveyed, Russia generated a more hostile response. Three-quarters of Canadians said Russia should be viewed as a threat or enemy due to its invasion of Ukraine.
Recent developments in the Canada-China relationship and the Russia-Ukraine War might have affected people’s worldview as they assess the international arena.
The poll went on to say 12% view China favourably, remaining at a near record low. It said three-fifths of Canadians have a positive impression of the United States, the second time since 2016 the country’s favourability has been this high.
This is likely a boon for US President Joe Biden, as he is preparing for his first visit to Canada since a 2020 election victory. While two-fifths are more negative in their assessment of the US, one-quarter said it should be viewed as a friend, and 48% perceive it as a valued ally.
The poll said three-fifths of past Conservative voters view China very unfavourably. It added 47% of past Liberal voters, 37% of NDPers, and 36% of Bloc Quebecois voters say the same.
Three-fifths of Canadians view Taiwan favourably, as the territory continues to be a source of political tension for China.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to answer questions on Chinese election interference during Question Period on Wednesday amid a new report claiming he was briefed twice.
“He won't answer any of these questions, which is exactly why we need an independent inquiry that can compel his testimony,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Despite mounting political pressure to call for an independent investigation into Chinese election interference, Trudeau chose to appoint an independent special rapporteur to make expert recommendations on combating it. The rapporteur will decide whether an open inquiry into the subject is warranted.
The poll was conducted online from February 23 to 25 among a representative randomized sample of 1,622 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Let's identify what we really mean. We want any political or corporate individuals of power and influence who are in bed with the CCP exposed and prosecuted for treason.
China is the worst polluter in the world, one of the worst human rights violators, is a dictatorship, it’s citizen have few rights, yet our MP is working hard to model our parliament after it. China meddles where ever it can, they are buying up the world and Canada as Trudeau’s applauds. So of course we with brains are suspicious, fearful, extremely concern, and view China’s government interference in our political system with contempt.
Note that in addition to usual poll issues, the respondents/sample is selected from a preset forum leaving a very open interpretation of bias.
The article lacks some clarity on numbers and the relation to the (extrapolated) poll results, in addition to apparently arbitrarily switching between percentage and fractions, (understood that a percentage may be viewed as a fraction however frequent switching is at best inconsistent) .
