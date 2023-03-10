Trudeau with Xi

Prime Minister Trudeau greets China's President Xi Jinping, December 5th 2017.

 Courtesy Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister

Few Canadians are willing to give the Chinese government the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute. 

Two-fifths of Canadians said the federal government should treat the Chinese government as a threat to its interests, according to the Friday poll. The poll said 22% believe China is an enemy. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Drax
Drax

Let's identify what we really mean. We want any political or corporate individuals of power and influence who are in bed with the CCP exposed and prosecuted for treason.

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

China is the worst polluter in the world, one of the worst human rights violators, is a dictatorship, it’s citizen have few rights, yet our MP is working hard to model our parliament after it. China meddles where ever it can, they are buying up the world and Canada as Trudeau’s applauds. So of course we with brains are suspicious, fearful, extremely concern, and view China’s government interference in our political system with contempt.

MLC
MLC

Note that in addition to usual poll issues, the respondents/sample is selected from a preset forum leaving a very open interpretation of bias.

The article lacks some clarity on numbers and the relation to the (extrapolated) poll results, in addition to apparently arbitrarily switching between percentage and fractions, (understood that a percentage may be viewed as a fraction however frequent switching is at best inconsistent) .

