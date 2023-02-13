Medical Assistance in Dying

Quebec is at the global forefront of medical aid in dying, with a higher proportion of people choosing the procedure in the province than anywhere else on earth.

Many Canadians are for the federal government’s first two versions of its medical assistance in dying (MAiD) legislation, but are concerned about expanding it to mental illness, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute conducted in partnership with Cardus. 

There are 61% of Canadians who support the current MAiD law, which allows a patient to request the treatment under certain circumstances but without facing foreseeable death, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 28% are against the MAiD law, while 11% were unsure. 

