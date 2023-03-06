Calgary Elections Canada polling station

Calgary Elections Canada polling station

 Courtesy Lucie Edwardson/CBC

Most Canadians said they believe it is time to review the full extent of foreign interference in domestic elections and to establish guidelines to curb its influence, according to a poll done by Research Co. 

“Canadians of all political stripes believe the country should enact tougher laws to shield against foreign interference,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a Monday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Every law is too little too late, for ordinary people.

We have NO input to the entire crooked criminal parasite political bankster fraud money system - by the rich for the rich and of the rich parasite bankster pedo satanist scumbags.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Should the results of that poll not appeal, choose a different poll.

Admittedly difficult to capture the unicorn and some form of information is reasonable however even the error percentage is still related to sample size, distribution and data received (questions etc).

Even with an inquiry, will it effect any change or methodology of handling the issue? Who would chair/conduct said inquiry? Not difficult to see the cards being dealt just where on the deck would they be dealt from by PM Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Mendocino, etc?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.