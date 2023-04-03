One-third of Canadians are aware of the 15-minute city concept which has been implemented in some municipalities around the world, according to a poll done by Research Co.
“Awareness of the 15-minute city concept is highest in Alberta (41%), where the City of Edmonton has discussed the matter prominently in recent weeks,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a press release.
“The proportion of informed residents is lower in British Columbia (37%), Ontario (36%), Quebec (32%), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (29%), and Atlantic Canada (22%).”
The City of Edmonton said in January it wants to be a 15-minute city for residents.
"When I envision an Edmonton for everyone, I picture a city whose form makes the lives of people living in it easier,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
“I picture neighbourhoods designed to reduce energy consumption for all, and I think of vibrant communities with active streets and citizens.”
The poll said 57% of Canadians have not heard about 15-minute cities, while 9% were unsure.
It said 63% of them support them. There are 16% who oppose them, and 22% are undecided.
Canadians aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be in favour of 15-minute cities (66%) than those aged 55 and over (60%) and 35 to 54 (51%).
Among Canadians who were aware of the concept, the poll said support rises to 72% and opposition jumps to 23%.
Respondents to the poll were asked about the possibility of five outcomes if 15-minute cities were implemented in their communities.
Majorities of Canadians said they will lead to a reduction in the use of personal automobiles (63%) and an increase in mental health and well-being of residents (53%).
For more than two-fifths of Canadians, it will bring an increase in government surveillance and control. There were 37% who expect a reduction in personal freedoms and 27% foresee residents being fined for leaving their home districts.
Concordia University student Alexa Posa organized a protest in Edmonton on Whyte Avenue against 15-minute cities in February.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
