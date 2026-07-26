Poll finds most Canadians want Carney to scrap former governors general expense accounts

A majority of Canadians want Prime Minister Mark Carney to eliminate the taxpayer-funded expense accounts available to former governors general, according to a new Leger poll highlighted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.The poll found 71% of Canadians support ending the lifetime expense account, while 13% want it retained and 16% are undecided. Among respondents expressing an opinion, 85% favour abolishing the benefit.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Carney to act on the results by eliminating what it describes as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk."Canadians are delivering a clear message with this poll: It's time to end this taxpayer-funded perk for former governors general," said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF's federal director. "Taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for up to $200,000 every year in discretionary expenses."Former governors general are currently entitled to claim up to $206,000 annually in eligible discretionary expenses for the rest of their lives, in addition to receiving a taxpayer-funded pension.The expense account can also continue covering eligible costs for up to six months after a former governor general dies.The poll follows recent reports that the program paid out more than $550,000 last year. In response to those reports, Carney said his government would review the expense account.According to Blacklock's Reporter, newly appointed Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour has already informed MPs she is eliminating her clothing allowance as part of efforts to reduce Rideau Hall expenses.Terrazzano said Carney should go further by eliminating the former governors general expense account entirely."Carney should eliminate this outdated expense account once and for all," he said. "Arbour has already shown a willingness to reform Rideau Hall and should continue that work by ending the expense account for former governors general."The CTF argues the combination of a taxpayer-funded pension and a six-figure annual expense account is no longer justified and says the polling suggests Canadians overwhelmingly agree.