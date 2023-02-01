Alberta the 51st State

Alberta the 51st state

 Courtesy Derek Fildebrandt/Western Standard

About one-in-five Canadians in various provinces believe their jurisdiction would be better off joining the United States and becoming an American state, according to a poll done by Research Co. 

The province with the highest proportion of people who want to turn into an American state is Alberta at 21%, according to the Wednesday poll. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It's a viable option and foolish to take off the table; situations will make it more or less desirable.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The US is not great right now either. I would prefer to form the republic of Alberta myself.... and maybe take some interested provinces with us.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Let's put it this way, if Alberta would join the US and become the 51st state, the democrats would have a hard time gaining control over the house or electing a president for decades to come. However, it would do little to fix the rot in their institutions and in their political parties.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Oh pleeease! Who pays for these specious polls?

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

One of the most important questions ever asked in regards to the proliferation of polls. Note how it is rarely noted who commissioned the poll and every rarer to find out who paid (they are not always the same).

When it comes to polls - remember the Golden Rule: Follow the gold and they who have the gold rule....

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

I for one does not want Biden being in charge of what happens in my life same to said about Trudeau, their both idiots! We need to have a change of government & if the idiots vote in Trudeau again then us Albertans need to make sure DS gets in to do what is needed for this province. No way do I want to bcome an American!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It would be a dream come true if a Republican administration in the US invaded Canada and freed us from the fascist psychotic malevolent demon Trudeau and the evil treasonous WEF psychopaths infecting this country

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Not sure the current US President and associated party would be a substantial improvement....

Report Add Reply

