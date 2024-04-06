Poll finds one in ten Canadian adults is on weight-loss drugs

A poll conducted by Caddle on behalf of Dalhousie University has found approximately one million Canadians are use a weight loss drug.The survey asked 8,662 Canadians about their use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic. Such drugs manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, but are now being used more frequently for weight loss. GLP-1 drugs improve glycemic control, promote weight loss and reduce cardiovascular risks.Survey results suggest that between 900,000 and 1.4 million Canadians are currently using a GLP-1 drug. These findings are consistent with those in the US. JPMorgan researchers estimate that 30 million adults in the US may be taking GLP-1 drugs by 2030.Men's usage is slightly higher at 11% compared to females at 10%. Usage rates are similar across generations, with Millennials having the highest usage rate at 12%, followed by Gen Xs at 11% and Baby Boomers and Gen Zs at 10%. Ontario has the highest usage rate at 13%, while PEI has the lowest rate at 4%. Quebec is at 10%, and BC is at 8%. Additionally, 79% of respondents have been using a GLP-1 drug for more than three months.When asked about the reason for using a GLP-1 drug, 57.2% of respondents cited Type-2 Diabetes. A total of 27.2% of respondents claimed to use a GLP-1 drug strictly for weight loss, while 11.6% of respondents use these drugs for both Type-2 diabetes and weight loss..Among GLP-1 drug users, 45.5% reported eating less since starting to use the drug. Additionally, 21.6% of respondents who use GLP-1 drugs claimed to go out to restaurants less often and 16.4% declared buying fewer groceries because of using a GLP-1 drug. Furthermore, 44.2% of users believed they have lost weight.Only 14.2% of respondents reported no change at all in the food and drinks they consume. However, 30.6% ate less sweet bakery goods, 30.4% had fewer sweet treats and snacks such as candy, 29.7% ate fewer packaged cookies and 28.8% drank fewer carbonated soft drinks. Additionally, 26.5% ate less chocolate and 25.3% consumed fewer salty snacks like chips.The categories with the highest percentages of lower consumption include 'Sweet bakery goods', 'Sweet snacks or treats such as candy', and 'Packaged cookies'. This suggests that individuals on diabetes or anti-obesity medications are significantly reducing their intake of sugary and highly-processed foods. Many also reduced their consumption of carbonated soft drinks and juices..Given the association of these drinks with high sugar content and their link to obesity and diabetes, consumers appear to be mindful of their adverse health effects. Meat products have a moderate reduction percentage, suggesting some awareness about the consumption of processed meats, which can be high in fats and preservatives.The significant percentage of respondents who experienced weight loss may suggest a growing market for healthy, low-calorie and low-carb food options.Also, 19.2% of respondents claimed to buy and drink less alcohol since starting to use a GLP-1 drug. Alcohol can contribute to calorie intake and impact blood sugar levels. The consumption of non-alcoholic beverages also reportedly decreased, perhaps due to mindfulness over sugar intake from sources such as sodas and juices. Retailers and restaurants could respond by offering more sugar-free or low-calorie drink options.The researchers said reliance on impulse buying in the food industry will likely be lessened as usage of GLP-1 receptor agonists grows, alongside a clear demand for products with reduced sugar, lower calories and less processing.Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University said use of the drugs is only one part of a larger trend of changes in eating habits."As the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic increases, we are seeing significant shifts in consumer food choices, particularly a reduction in the intake of sugary and highly-processed foods," Charlebois said."This trend has profound implications for the food industry, necessitating innovation and a move towards healthier, low-calorie and low-carb alternatives. The industry must adapt to these changing consumer behaviours to meet the growing demand for health-conscious products."The survey was conducted in December 2023. The margin of error for the survey, assuming a 95% confidence level, is 1.84%. This means the results are within ±0.63 percentage points of what would have been obtained if the entire population had been surveyed, 95 times out of 100.