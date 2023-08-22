BC wildfires

The Donnie Creek fire in northeastern BC is seen during a planned ignition operation on June 3.

 Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

One-quarter of young Canadian adults said they are thinking about relocating because of the wildfires and smoke in their area over the past five years, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). 

One-eighth of Canadians said they would consider relocating to a place which feels safe, according to the Tuesday poll. ARI said climate migration in Canada might be a new concept, but this poll suggests it is on the minds of many people. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If you are 24 years old, for 1/3 of your life the federal government has been pushing the climate agenda. If you are 16, that is 50% of your life. Name me 1 teenager that bothers studying anything not in school. I encourage every young person who thinks Canada is bad, to visit China for 1 month. Visit the cities, enjoy the smog and pollution, enjoy the social credit system. Talk to the actual citizens, breath in that air.

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Maybe they could move to China or India, or UAE. Maybe all the fire bugs move with them as well. Good riddance filth.

