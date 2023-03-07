One-quarter of Canadians are scared of taking public transit alone, according to a poll done by Ipsos Canada on behalf of Global News.
Three-quarters of Canadians say they feel safe taking transit alone, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 45% of Canadians have not changed their behaviour because of recent acts of violence on public transit.
The poll went on to say three-tenths of Canadians remain wary, saying they are more alert and aware of their surroundings. It said two-tenths avoided taking public transit at night.
There are 17% who took extra safety measures, such as not turning their backs to anyone or carrying bear spray. One-seventh are avoiding using transit entirely, 13% are travelling less on it, and 12% avoid going alone.
Canadians aged 18 to 34 were more likely than other age groups to have changed their habits by not travelling alone as often (18%), not travelling at night (32%), and taking extra safety precautions (29%.)
Ontarians were more likely than those in other provinces to take extra safety measures while travelling and avoid public transit at night (24%) and not travel alone (18%.) Quebecers (57%) and Atlantic Canadians (58%) were more likely to have not altered their behaviour.
The poll said 55% disagree recent acts of violence on public transit are isolated incidents and not part of a wider trend. It added 45% agree with this sentiment.
Men (52%) and Quebecers (54%) were more likely to say recent acts of violence are isolated incidents.
The poll continued by saying Toronto (44%) and Greater Toronto Area (35%) residents were more likely than the average Canadian to say they feel unsafe taking public transit alone. It said GTA residents were more likely than the average Canadian to take safety measures to protect themselves on these systems.
This poll comes after the Alberta government said February 14 the Alberta Sheriffs will reinforce Calgary police patrols in high-crime areas as part of an initiative created by the Calgary Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.
A 12-week pilot partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police began in late February to deter and respond to crime and social disorder in the city.
"This initiative increases public safety by putting more eyes and ears in neighbourhoods where they’re needed and creates a more visible officer presence that will help deter crime while connecting vulnerable Albertans to the supports they need,” said Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.
The poll was conducted online between February 15 and 17 with a sample of 1,350 Canadian adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Elect woke, progressive NDP-loving Mayors and (a majority of) the Councillors and this is what you get.
Examples? Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton. In the US, it's Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City to name but a few.
It's that simple. I gotta figure out a way to get paid for all this info I'm providing free-of-charge. Lol!
