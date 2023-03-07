Calgary LRT 1

Matthew Gagnon heads home from his shift and sees this type of scene over and over again. 

 Courtesy Matthew Gagnon/Twitter

One-quarter of Canadians are scared of taking public transit alone, according to a poll done by Ipsos Canada on behalf of Global News.

Three-quarters of Canadians say they feel safe taking transit alone, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 45% of Canadians have not changed their behaviour because of recent acts of violence on public transit. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Elect woke, progressive NDP-loving Mayors and (a majority of) the Councillors and this is what you get.

Examples? Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton. In the US, it's Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City to name but a few.

It's that simple. I gotta figure out a way to get paid for all this info I'm providing free-of-charge. Lol!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.