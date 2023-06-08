One-third of Liberal supporters in the 2021 election are planning on voting for a different party in the next election, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
Two-thirds of Liberal voters will continue to stand by the party, according to a Thursday poll. The poll said 15% of disgruntled Liberals will choose the NDP.
Subsequent to the NDP was undecided (7%). That was followed by another party (6%) and the Conservatives (5%).
The Bank of Canada (BOC) raised its touchstone interest rate 25 basis points to 4.75% on Wednesday — the first such hike since January — returning the cost of borrowing to a level not seen in more than 20 years.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the interest rate hike a disaster for many Canadians, pointing the finger at government spending and budget deficits for causing inflation which initiated the BOC’s response. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland countered inflation is global in nature and highlighted the Canadian economy’s strength.
Freeland said on Wednesday the increase in interest rates would see many people struggling to pay their mortgages.
“High interest rates are really creating hardship for Canadian families,” she said.
“We must understand we are approaching the end of this difficult period.”
Poilievre’s economic message appears to be resonating. The poll found 37% of leaning and decided voters say they would vote for the Conservative candidate in the riding if an election were held, compared to 29% for the Liberals and one-fifth for the NDP.
Among the people faring worst, it said half of those struggling would vote for the Conservatives, but 18% would go to the Liberals and 16% for the NDP.
When it comes to past Liberal voters who identify as struggling, 41% would choose another party. The NDP would receive the most support (17%).
After the NDP would be undecided (11%). This was followed by Conservative (8%) and other party (4%).
The overall trend for the Liberals is likely disconcerting to party strategists. After the party succeeded in winning a minority government in 2021, four-fifths of its voters said they would support it again.
The poll went on to say the Conservatives retain most of their past support, with 84% of voters voicing an intention to return to the fold. The party’s overall vote intention has not changed much in the past 16 months, hovering between 35% and 37% nationally.
Cost of living is the top issue chosen by 63% of Canadians. Other major issues are healthcare (46%), housing affordability (30%), and climate change (25%).
Ontario remains competitive between the Liberals and Conservatives. Two-fifths of Ontarians said they would support the Conservatives if an election were held, while 35% would support the Liberals.
Vancouver and Winnipeg are dead heats, with a near exact number of residents saying they would support the three main parties.
The Liberals maintain an advantage in the Toronto core (42% to 23%), but are in a near tie with the Conservatives in the suburbs (41% to 39%).
The poll was conducted online from May 30 to June 3 among a representative randomized sample of 3,885 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- one percentage point, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Always amuzed at the workings of the Far-left liberal party mind . . . thing are going bad so 15% thing voting for even more insane farther left Party is the solution?
Nice to see 1/3 have had enough Pain and are rethinking their position . . . lots more pain to come, maybe that group will grow.
I remember back in the day when the LPC were on board with . . .
"Classical liberalism is a political tradition and a branch of liberalism that advocates free market and laissez-faire economics; civil liberties under the rule of law with special emphasis on individual autonomy, limited government, economic freedom, political freedom and freedom of speech."
Today only the Conservative hold those views as the Liberal camp has moved squarely into the marxist tent with the Dippers.
