Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

 Courtesy 2017 Canada Summer Games

One-third of Liberal supporters in the 2021 election are planning on voting for a different party in the next election, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute. 

Two-thirds of Liberal voters will continue to stand by the party, according to a Thursday poll. The poll said 15% of disgruntled Liberals will choose the NDP. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Always amuzed at the workings of the Far-left liberal party mind . . . thing are going bad so 15% thing voting for even more insane farther left Party is the solution?

Nice to see 1/3 have had enough Pain and are rethinking their position . . . lots more pain to come, maybe that group will grow.

I remember back in the day when the LPC were on board with . . .

"Classical liberalism is a political tradition and a branch of liberalism that advocates free market and laissez-faire economics; civil liberties under the rule of law with special emphasis on individual autonomy, limited government, economic freedom, political freedom and freedom of speech."

Today only the Conservative hold those views as the Liberal camp has moved squarely into the marxist tent with the Dippers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.