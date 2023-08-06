Sexual harassment

More than one-third of sexual harassment experienced by Alberta workers takes place online, according to a poll conducted by RA2 Research on behalf of the Workers’ Resource Centre (WRC). 

“Examples of sexual harassment in the remote workspace may include inappropriate verbal comments, gestures, or digital communication of a sexual nature,” said WRC Executive Director Carolyn Krahn in a press release. 

