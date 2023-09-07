Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is seen as the best potential prime minister by twice as many people as those who say the same of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
One-third of Canadians said Poilievre would be the best prime minister for Canada, according to the Thursday poll, with ARI adding 26% believe no leaders are a good option.
Subsequent to none of them is Trudeau (17%). This was followed by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (15%) and unsure (11%).
While the Bank of Canada holds steady for now on interest rates, the ARI said there appears to be little end in sight to a 15-month slump in Liberal political fortunes. The popularity of the Liberals and Trudeau has been on a consistent slide and the latest results do not reassure a shrinking base.
Trudeau’s perceived handling of the cost of living crisis has sent a significant segment of its past voters to the Conservatives and NDP and sent his approval rating to levels unseen since 2020.
It said this bleeding of support benefits the Conservatives, with vote intent now at 39% — a 12-point advantage over the Liberals. Two-fifths said they believe Poilievre is the best at managing the economy.
As many Canadians consider whether the grass is greener on the blue side of the fence, most would prefer a different arrangement in Parliament than the Liberal minority government with NDP support that Canada has. Two-fifths said a Conservative majority would be the best government for Canada going forward — more than the proportion who prefer the ongoing NDP-Liberal supply and confidence agreement (35%).
Equal numbers prefer a Liberal minority (13%) as a Conservative minority (15%).
While a Conservative majority is the most preferred choice, it is the most feared one. When presented with the same options and asked to evaluate which one would be the worst for Canada, 43% say a Conservative majority.
A similar number (38%) felt a Liberal majority would be the worst possible government Canada could have over the next four years.
The ARI went on to say 45% of 2021 Liberal voters believe Trudeau is the best option of the federal leaders to be prime minister. It added 77% of past Conservative voters think Poilievre would be the best.
The Liberals do not lead in vote intent in any region of Canada canvassed in the poll. The Liberals hold a slight advantage over the Conservatives in Quebec, where it sits second behind the Bloc Quebecois.
Conservative and Liberal vote intention has inverted in the Greater Toronto Area. Comparing data from one year ago, the Liberals have dropped 17 points in vote intention from 47% to 30%, while the Conservatives have jumped 10 points from 36% to 46%.
Canadians who are suffering the most financially were the most likely to say the Conservatives are the best on economic issues (56%). Another 9% trusted the Liberals on this file, and 22% said there is no suitable option to help them.
The Conservatives would form a majority government if an election took place now, according to Sunday projections from 338Canada.
The Conservatives would win 179 seats — an increase from 119 in 2021 — according to the projections. While having the most seats now, the Liberals would win 103 seats — a decrease from 160 in 2021.
The Bloc Quebecois would come in third place with 33 seats. Staying in fourth place would be the NDP with 21 seats.
The poll was conducted online from August 31 to September 6 among a representative randomized sample of 3,400 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
