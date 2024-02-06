News

Poll finds Poilievre housing plan could win votes from Liberals, NDP and Quebec residents

A chart from the Pierre Poilievre December 3, 2023 video "Housing Hell: How we got here and how we get out" lays out findings of a Royal Bank of Canada study
A chart from the Pierre Poilievre December 3, 2023 video "Housing Hell: How we got here and how we get out" lays out findings of a Royal Bank of Canada studyScreengrab from Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Pierre Poilievre
Housing
Housing Affordability

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news