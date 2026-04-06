Poll finds rising support for military service among Canadians

TORONTO — A growing number of Canadians say they would be willing to serve in the military in the event of a major conflict, according to a recent public opinion survey.The poll, conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail, found that 24% of respondents expressed willingness to serve full-time, up from 12% in November 2025. An additional 32% said they would consider part-time service in the reserves, an increase from 19% in the previous survey.The findings come amid heightened global tensions and increased federal defence spending, as Canada seeks to expand its military capacity and recruitment efforts. The government has outlined plans to strengthen the armed forces, including building a larger reserve component.Support for the military remains broadly positive. The survey found that 58% of respondents have a favourable view of the Canadian Armed Forces, while approximately three-quarters said the military makes them feel proud to be Canadian. Regional differences were noted, with higher levels of support in Atlantic Canada compared to Ontario..A majority of respondents also indicated they would view a friend or family member’s decision to join the military favourably, with 73% expressing support. This represents a modest increase from a similar survey conducted the previous year.Younger Canadians showed a higher level of willingness to serve compared to older age groups, although eligibility for service is generally capped at age 56.The survey was conducted between March 1 and 8 and included 1,058 Canadians aged 18 and older. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.