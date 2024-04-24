Poll finds sliding support for Liberals despite spend-happy budget

Liberal support continues to erode, a new poll has found, despite a lengthy sales job by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his cabinet and caucus to raise awareness and support for affordability measures in the federal budget.In a bid to climb out of a 20-point deficit in vote intention, this year’s budget invested heavily in Gen Z adults and Millennials, loading $8.5 billion in spending on housing and other affordability measures to woo Canadians under 40, while forecasting a nearly $40-billion deficit for the next fiscal year.The problem? These key vote demographics aren't picking up what the Liberals are throwing down. New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Trudeau and the Liberals’ “generational fairness” budget has had no effect on the party’s electoral fortunes.The opposition Conservatives lead the Liberals by a margin of nearly two-to-one (43% versus 23%) while the NDP are third at 19%. Worse for the Liberals, they trail both parties among Gen Z and Millennial voters.However, this does not mean the budget’s measures are unpopular. At least seven-in-ten Canadians approve of the pharmacare (70%), dental care (73%), and the Canada Disability Benefit (74%) included in the budget. Measures to address the housing affordability crisis, leasing out federally owned lands to build affordable housing (68%) and funding infrastructure such as pipes for new housing developments (65%) are also popular.However, few Canadians believe the budget will improve their personal financial situation, Canada’s economy, or the housing affordability crisis. In fact, a majority say the changes planned by the federal government will have a detrimental effect on these fronts instead.Meanwhile, half (47%) of Canadians say they are more pessimistic about the future of their personal financial situation and a majority (56%) say their outlook for Canada’s economy has grown more negative in the wake of the budget.Renters are more likely to park their vote with the Conservatives (34%) or NDP (31%) than the Liberals (18%) if an election was held today.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is viewed more positively among Gen Z adults than Trudeau (29% vs 17%). He also has a higher favourability than Trudeau’s approval among younger (35% vs. 27%) and older (39% vs. 27%) Millennials.Few undecided voters (5%) or those not very committed to their party choice (5%), say their opinion of Trudeau has improved in recent weeks.Half (50%) believe increasing the capital gains inclusion rate is a “good idea” because “wealthy Canadians do not pay their fair share of taxes.” One-third (34%) disagree, saying “taxing capital gains hurts economic growth”.