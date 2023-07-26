Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Conservatives have opened up a 10-point lead over the Liberals as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle his cabinet, according to a poll conducted by Abacus Data. 

“Despite vote share gains in some recent byelections, the national picture remains quite challenging for the federal Liberals and Prime Minister Trudeau,” said Abacus Data Chair and CEO David Coletto in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I have no idea why women don't like Poilievre. He is sensible and charming in his own way.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I don't trust polls, and they should be banned, once the election campaign starts. Anyone who votes for Trudeau's party, needs their head examined. Shuffling Ministers is not going to change the party, when Trudeau and Freeland are the problem.

Footloose
Footloose

There was an interesting comment to a National Post article a few days ago thtat claimed ther is a 400page report in the Ottawa public library tha proves the Liberals were elected with just over 9% of the vote in the last election. I suppose that could be true considering how low the turnout was in that election. The report cannot be removed from the library.

Left Coast
Left Coast

As Canadians are feeling more & more PAIN . . . they are gradually waking up.

Even the perpetual Lieberal Voters in the Maritimes must be feeling the Bite of Insane Karbon Taxes & Inflation.

Another Year of "Green Insanity" will likely move the numbers even higher for the Conservatives . . .

My son knows of 3 families who are losing their homes due to mortgage rate hikes, caused by excessive Govt Spending & incompetence. So sad, but this will only increase as we move through this year.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Are they waking up? 28% lib and 18% NDP equates to 46% of the vote still going to these people. I think it’s pretty clear Canada is a lost code the way it stands. Separation or Full Provincial Autonomy is the only way forward

guest1019
guest1019

Put up your hand if you regret supporting Quebec staying in Canada past referendums (assuming you were around). They take 50 seats with 7% national support.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

And Trudeau is PM with 32% of the vote, the system is broken and needs to be fixed.

john.lankers
john.lankers

The next federal election will still be an uphill battle, as it was in AB. Too many are still falling for the lies put out by the corrupt lame stream media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Can’t trust polls, but having said that, 38% s very close to majority government position. Things are looking up, keep going CPC.

