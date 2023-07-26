Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Conservatives have opened up a 10-point lead over the Liberals as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle his cabinet, according to a poll conducted by Abacus Data.
“Despite vote share gains in some recent byelections, the national picture remains quite challenging for the federal Liberals and Prime Minister Trudeau,” said Abacus Data Chair and CEO David Coletto in a Wednesday press release.
“Only 19% think the government deserves to be re-elected.”
Abacus said the Conservatives are leading with 38% of the vote. It said the Liberals would come in second place (28%).
Subsequent to the Liberals would be the NDP (18%). This was followed by the Bloc Quebecois (7%), Greens (5%), and the People’s Party of Canada (4%).
Abacus went on to say the Conservatives are well ahead in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. It added the Conservatives lead by 6% in Ontario and are tied with the Liberals in Atlantic Canada.
The Liberals trail the Conservatives across all age groups, including those under 30. The Conservatives have a 14-point lead among men and a 4-point lead among women.
Abacus continued by saying the Canadian government’s approval rating is down from the end of June — 32% approve and and 51% disapprove. This approval rating is the lowest score it has measured since 2021.
Impressions of the federal leaders are consistent with what it found at the end of June. Trudeau is at -22% (29% positive vs. 51% negative), Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is at -6% (31% positive vs. 37% negative), and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is at +5 (36% positive vs. 31% negative).
About half of Canadians want a change in government and feel there are good alternatives for the Liberals —up 3% since the end of June. One-fifth said they think the Liberals deserve to be re-elected — down 2%.
The remaining 31% said they think it is time for a change but do not feel there is a good alternative.
Among those who think it is a time for change and believe there is a good alternative, 59% are voting Conservative and 21% are choosing NDP. The Conservatives’ share of this group is up 4% since June, and the NDP is down 3%.
Among those who think it is time for a change but do not think there is a good alternative, the Liberal vote share is up to 33%. One-quarter would vote Conservative, 19% for the NDP, and 15% for the Bloc Quebecois.
When it comes to those who think the Liberals and Trudeau deserve to be re-elected, they get 78% of committed voters compared with 11% for the NDP and 3% for the Conservatives.
The top issue of concern for Canadians was the rising cost of living (72%).
Second place went to healthcare (45%). This was followed by housing affordability and accessibility (43%), the economy (38%), and climate change and the environment (29%).
Coletto said the cabinet shuffle “needs to signal that the government is responding to these concerns and the government should relentlessly focus on those issues.”
While these results might feel good for the Conservatives, he said there is evidence Poilievre and it are not making much progress comforting Canadians with them forming government. He called this “a real, present danger for the Conservatives.”
Coletto concluded by saying the Conservatives have lost ground among voters who want change but are uncomfortable with the alternatives.
“Poilievre’s personal numbers haven’t moved and remain better than the Conservatives, but still don’t have a firm sense of him or what he stands for — more to come on that front shortly,” he said.
I have no idea why women don't like Poilievre. He is sensible and charming in his own way.
I don't trust polls, and they should be banned, once the election campaign starts. Anyone who votes for Trudeau's party, needs their head examined. Shuffling Ministers is not going to change the party, when Trudeau and Freeland are the problem.
There was an interesting comment to a National Post article a few days ago thtat claimed ther is a 400page report in the Ottawa public library tha proves the Liberals were elected with just over 9% of the vote in the last election. I suppose that could be true considering how low the turnout was in that election. The report cannot be removed from the library.
As Canadians are feeling more & more PAIN . . . they are gradually waking up.
Even the perpetual Lieberal Voters in the Maritimes must be feeling the Bite of Insane Karbon Taxes & Inflation.
Another Year of "Green Insanity" will likely move the numbers even higher for the Conservatives . . .
My son knows of 3 families who are losing their homes due to mortgage rate hikes, caused by excessive Govt Spending & incompetence. So sad, but this will only increase as we move through this year.
Are they waking up? 28% lib and 18% NDP equates to 46% of the vote still going to these people. I think it’s pretty clear Canada is a lost code the way it stands. Separation or Full Provincial Autonomy is the only way forward
Put up your hand if you regret supporting Quebec staying in Canada past referendums (assuming you were around). They take 50 seats with 7% national support.
And Trudeau is PM with 32% of the vote, the system is broken and needs to be fixed.
The next federal election will still be an uphill battle, as it was in AB. Too many are still falling for the lies put out by the corrupt lame stream media.
Can’t trust polls, but having said that, 38% s very close to majority government position. Things are looking up, keep going CPC.
