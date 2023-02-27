Private healthcare

The Canada Health Act, enacted in 1984 after being passed unanimously in the House of Commons, laid out criteria to ensure "reasonable access to health services without financial or other barriers." 

Two-fifths of Canadians are public health purists, according to a poll done by the Angus Reid Institute. 

Public health purists are people who see no to little place for privatization and say any change will exacerbate current challenges within the system, according to the Monday poll. 

(5) comments

Drax
Drax

Anything government touches turns into a train wreck. How can you be so dumb not to see that there is something wrong with healthcare, and it's NOT private!

Left Coast
Left Coast

2 in 5 Canadians really are that Stupid . . . .

Every time you visit your Doctor's Office you are using Private Healthcare . . . or go to a Chiropractor or Rehab Clinic.

Canadians really are this friggin stooopid . . . no wonder the Crime Minister reflects their lack of intellect too!

Elizabeth
Elizabeth

So using those statistics, three out of five Canadians support privatization. And as Goose intimated, the numbers would probably be higher if the poor souls who have been waiting months on end to be seen had been polled. Too many hands taking money for the administration of health care and not enough going towards actual healthcare itself.

eldon628
eldon628

Two out of five. We are in a semi democratic country. So maybe private clinics for those who can afford it, might be worth trying. I'm not in that group. But if they want to pay for thier own medical. Have at it.

Goose
Goose

Did they poll people currently on waiting lists? What would the results be then?

