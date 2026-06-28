Poll finds widening financial divide as struggling Canadians fall further behind

A growing gap is emerging between financially secure Canadians benefiting from rising asset values and those struggling to keep up with everyday expenses, according to a new Angus Reid Institute survey.The poll found 70% of Canadians describe their household finances as either "good" or "very good," but more than one-quarter (27%) say they are in poor or very poor financial condition. Among those facing financial hardship, optimism is in short supply, with many expecting their circumstances to deteriorate further over the next year.Canadians who rated their finances as poor were three times more likely to believe they will be worse off a year from now than better off. Among those describing their situation as very poor, roughly two-thirds expect their finances to decline even further.The findings suggest rising markets and asset values have disproportionately benefited those already in strong financial positions.According to the survey, nearly all Canadians who consider themselves to be in very good financial shape own some form of investment. By contrast, more than half of those in very poor financial condition reported having no investments at all, leaving them more exposed to inflation and affordability pressures.As a result, many struggling households are being forced to cut spending in key areas.Majorities of respondents who described their finances as poor or very poor said they have reduced spending on restaurant meals, entertainment, savings, travel, groceries and clothing in an effort to make ends meet.The survey also identified the biggest sources of financial stress facing Canadians..Groceries topped the list, with 34% saying food costs are a major concern. Another 32% cited difficulties saving money, while 25% pointed to gasoline prices as a significant source of financial pressure.Financial circumstances also appear to shape Canadians' views of the country more broadly.Those facing financial hardship were far more likely to say Canada is headed in the wrong direction. Meanwhile, Canadians in very good financial condition were more optimistic, with half saying the country is moving in the right direction.The findings highlight the uneven impact of Canada's affordability challenges, with many households remaining financially stable while others continue to struggle under the weight of higher living costs.The Angus Reid Institute is a non-profit public opinion research organization. Details of the survey methodology were published with the poll results on June 22.