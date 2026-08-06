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POLL: Majority of Canadians want Ottawa to keep Trans Mountain pipeline

Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.
Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.Trans Mountain photo
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Energy
Angus Reid
Oil And Gas
Angus Reid Institute
Oil
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Kinder Morgan
Oil Pipeline
Angus Reid poll
Mark Maki
Elizabeth Wademan
Canada Development Investment Corp
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