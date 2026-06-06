POLL: Ontario voters want Ford to block Ottawa gun grab

A new poll suggests Ontarians want Premier Doug Ford to follow Alberta and Saskatchewan in passing legislation to block Ottawa’s gun grab program.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said the Leger poll shows Ford should do more to oppose the federal plan, which critics say targets licensed gun owners while doing little to stop criminals.“The poll shows that Ontarians want Ford to do more to fight Ottawa’s wasteful and ineffective gun grab,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director.“Law enforcement experts are clearly stating Ottawa’s gun confiscation won’t work.”The poll asked Ontarians whether Ford should pass legislation similar to laws adopted in Alberta and Saskatchewan to block the federal gun grab program.Among respondents with an opinion, 56% said Ford should pass similar legislation.Overall, 39% supported Ontario legislation to block the gun ban, while 30% opposed it and 31% were unsure..Ontario is already challenging the federal ban in court. Ford has also publicly criticized the program, saying Ottawa is targeting the wrong people.“You’re focusing on the wrong group,” Ford said. “I support law-abiding hunters and gun owners.”Police representatives have also questioned the program’s effectiveness.“We know that the gun buyback program is going to have, essentially, zero impact on the crime in Toronto,” said Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association.Dozens of police services across Canada have declined to participate in the program.The federal government committed at least $742 million to carry out the gun grab scheme in Budget 2025. Some experts have estimated the final cost to taxpayers could reach $6 billion.“Ontarians and experts agree this program won’t make anyone safer so Ford needs to pass a law to block it,” said Noah Jarvis, CTF Ontario Director.“All governments need to focus on the real problem of criminals and illegal guns, not going after licenced firearm owners.”