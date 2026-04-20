Poll: Poilievre support slips as 30% of past Tory voters want new leader

Cracks are emerging in Pierre Poilievre’s support base as a growing share of past Conservative voters say it may be time for new leadership, even as a majority still back him to lead the party into the next election.New polling from the Angus Reid Institute shows 57% of Canadians who voted Conservative in 2025 want Poilievre to remain at the helm. However, that support has softened noticeably over the past year, with 30% now saying the party should replace him — up from just 18% last summer.The shift comes amid mounting pressure on the Conservatives following a string of parliamentary setbacks that have strengthened the Liberals’ grip on power under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Recent floor crossings by four Conservative MPs have further fuelled concerns about internal party stability.Poilievre has also struggled to broaden his appeal beyond the party’s base. Unfavourable views of the Conservative leader have climbed as high as 60% among the general public, with 45% of Canadians saying he is “pushing people away” from the party — a factor many blame for recent defections..Still, Poilievre retains strong loyalty among core supporters. Three-quarters (75%) of past Conservative voters view him favourably, though that figure has dropped 13 points from 88% recorded in June 2025.The polling also highlights a divided public response to the Liberals’ strengthened position in the House of Commons. While 44% of Canadians say a majority government brings needed stability, 42% argue it is problematic and does not reflect the outcome voters delivered in the last federal election.