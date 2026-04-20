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Poll: Poilievre support slips as 30% of past Tory voters want new leader

Conservative leader Pierrre Poilievre speaking in the HoC on Tuesday
Conservative leader Pierrre Poilievre speaking in the HoC on TuesdayScreenshot: CPAC
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Conservative Party
Cdnpoli
Angus Reid
Pierre Poilievre

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