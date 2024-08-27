Poll reveals 7-in-10 Canadians oppose CBC's $18.4 million in bonuses

A new poll conducted by Leger and released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that 69% of Canadians are against the $18.4 million in bonuses that the CBC is distributing this year. The poll highlights widespread public disapproval of the bonuses being funded by taxpayer dollars.“The results of the poll are crystal clear: the vast majority of Canadians don’t support the CBC paying out bonuses with our tax dollars,” stated Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s Federal Director. “This poll should be a wake-up call for CBC President Catherine Tait and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that these taxpayer-funded bonuses must end.”Since 2015, the CBC has paid out $132 million in bonuses, with this year’s $18.4 million adding to the total. The poll found that only 16% of Canadians support the bonuses, while 15% were unsure. Among those who had a decided opinion on the issue, 81% expressed opposition.The CBC, which costs taxpayers $1.4 billion annually, has faced criticism not only from the public but also from media advocacy groups. Even Friends of Canadian Media, an organization that advocates for a strong national broadcaster, has condemned the bonuses. Marla Boltman, Executive Director of the group, criticized the CBC’s decision to award the bonuses shortly after announcing significant job cuts, calling it “deeply out of touch and unbefitting of our national public broadcaster.”Terrazzano called on CBC leadership and government officials to reconsider the bonuses. “Canadians don’t support the government wasting our money paying out big bonuses to CBC executives,” he said. “If Tait isn’t willing to do the right thing and cancel the bonuses, then the heritage minister, finance minister, or Trudeau must step in and end the CBC’s taxpayer-funded bonuses.”