Poll reveals overwhelming discontent with ICBC’s insurance system among British Columbians

A new poll conducted by Fairview Strategy for the Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia (TLABC) reveals that an overwhelming majority of British Columbians are dissatisfied with ICBC’s current insurance regime, particularly the No Fault insurance model. The survey, released Friday, highlights strong public support for restoring the right to take legal action against ICBC and those responsible for auto accidents.According to the findings, 85% of respondents believe that individuals injured in car accidents should have the right to take ICBC to court if they feel the care they receive is inadequate. Additionally, 77% agreed that those injured should be able to sue the at-fault driver, and 90% said that medical care for accident victims should be determined by their doctor, not ICBC.“The right to access the court system is fundamental for every British Columbian,” said Michael Elliott, President of TLABC. “We are not surprised to see that the vast majority of people in this province agree. It is time to end No Fault insurance and ensure justice for vulnerable and injured British Columbians.”Nicholas Peterson, Secretary and Treasurer of TLABC, echoed these concerns, arguing that the current No Fault scheme disproportionately affects the most severely injured customers. “These individuals deserve full access to legal recourse, including the courts, for their recovery and fair compensation,” said Peterson. “The current system is controlled by ICBC alone, leaving many without the support they need.”The poll also found that nearly a third of respondents knew someone who had been treated unfairly by ICBC, further underscoring public dissatisfaction with the insurance system.The TLABC is calling on policymakers to reassess ICBC’s No Fault model and restore the rights of injured British Columbians to seek legal action, ensuring their needs are prioritized.The poll was conducted online between October 4-6, surveying 806 British Columbia residents aged 18 and older. The results have a margin of error of +/- 3.4%, 19 times out of 20.