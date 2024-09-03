Poll shows 38% of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, tops list of worst PMs in recent history

Canadians have become increasingly disenchanted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a series of polls from Research Co. have found. Since 2019, the pollster has surveyed Canadians on their views of prime ministers in Canada’s recent history, as published in Business Intelligence. This year, Canadians ranked Trudeau at the top of the list of the worst prime ministers since the late 1960s, with 38% of participants saying they dislike him the most. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was second on the list, with only 14% saying they dislike him. Distaste for Trudeau was found to be particularly strong in Alberta, 55%, Saskatchewan, 52% and Manitoba, 52%. A total of 74% of Canadians who voted for the Tories in the 2021 federal election say Trudeau is the worst prime minister they’ve ever had — while 14% of those who voted Liberal agree he is the worst PM in recent history. As for NDP voters, 29% ranked Trudeau the worst PM since the ‘60s. Research Co. since tracking the matter has found over the course of five years, the number of Canadians who dislike Trudeau more than any other previous PM has leapt drastically. In 2020, 18% of Canadians said he was the worst prime minister in decades. In 2021, there was a slight increase to 22%, and by 2022, the year of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, 29% of Canadians said he was the worst. In 2023, the number grew to 30%, until 2024 the number skyrocketed to a staggering 38% of Canadians concluding the current leader is the worst they’ve ever had. For contrast purposes, Canadians aged 35 to 54 in 2020 tended to point to Harper rather than Trudeau as the worst PM, at 25% and 21%. In four short years, middle aged Canadians did an about-face. Only 11% of people in the same category said Harper was the worst, but 45% said Trudeay is the worst. The poll was conducted August 19 to 21 and surveyed over 1000 Canadian adults. Canadians in 2023 ranked Pierre Trudeau first on Research Co.’s list of best prime ministers at 20%, Stephen Harper a close second at 17%, Justin Trudeau at 11%, Jean Chrétien with 11% and Brian Mulroney at 8%.In 2024, Pierre Trudeau continued to dominate the list with 18%, with Harper following at 16%, Mulroney with 15%, Justin Trudeau with 10% and Chrétien with 9%. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.