News

Poll shows 38% of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, tops list of worst PMs in recent history

Poll shows 38% of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, tops list of worst PMs in recent history
Poll shows 38% of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, tops list of worst PMs in recent historyChange.org
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Alberta
Manitoba
Saskatchewan
Brian Mulroney
Pierre Trudeau
Research Co
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
2022 Freedom Convoy
ormer Prime Minister Stephen Harper
worst prime minister in decades
Jean Chrétien

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news