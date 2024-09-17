Poll shows 60% of former BC United-Liberals voters now supporting BC Conservatives

A poll conducted by Research Co. between September 9 and 11 has found that of those who voted for BC United-Liberals in the previous election, 60% said they would be going with the BC Conservatives this time around, while 29% sided with the BC NDP.Premier David Eby's governing party sat just two points ahead of John Rustad and his brand new crew.According to the poll, 44% of the 802 decided voters polled said they would be casting their ballots for the NDP, while 42% said their support was going to the Conservatives. The former saw their support grow by 3% since July, while the latter jumped by 4%. With BC United/Liberals out of the picture, the BC Green Party sat alone in third place with 10%. The number of people planning on voting for other parties or independent candidates rose one point to 3%. In May 2023, Research Co. began asking respondents whether they would consider voting for a Conservative candidate in their riding. For the first time a majority, 52%, said yes.The party now leads in the Fraser Valley, Southern BC, and Northern BC, while the NDP have held on to Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island."The disappearance of BC United has propelled the BC Conservatives to first place in Southern BC, where the race was exceptionally close in July," Research Co. president Mario Canseco explained. "Conversely, 16% of decided voters in Northern BC are willing to support other parties or independent candidates — the highest proportion across all five regions of British Columbia."Slightly more people said they approved of Eby's performance over Rustad's, at 51% and 48%, respectively, though the latter has seen his score improve as of late. Among men, the two candidates were tied for who would be the "best premier," however among women Eby outpaced Rustad 38% to 21%.Housing, homelessness, and poverty continued to be the issues most important to British Columbians, along with healthcare, the economy, and public safety..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.