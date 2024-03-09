Poll shows 70% of Canadians believe country is 'broken’

A federal survey shows the majority of Canadians are angry with the Trudeau Liberals’ management and believe “everything is broken in the country right now.”The poll, conducted by market research and analytics company Leger and published by the National Post, found more Canadians feel this way now than they did last year, when the same survey was conducted. Seven out of 10 Canadians, from all political leanings, agree Canada is “broken,” the survey found and 59% are angry about how the country is being managed under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Of the Conservative voters, 85% agreed with the statement that “everything is broken in the country right now,” while 66% of NPD voters agreed, and 58% of Bloc Québécois voters. A total of 43% Liberal voters agreed. The number of Canadians who think Canada is broken is up 3% from last year, while the number who are angry with Trudeau is up 9%. While 83% of Conservative voters said the government is “not ruling the country effectively, 78% of Liberal voters are either somewhat or very “happy” with how Canada is being managed. Only one-tenth of Liberal voters reported being “very happy,” but half of the Conservatives said they are “very angry.”Of the NDP voters, 58% are angry, while 67% of Bloc Québécois voters are angry and 20% are “very angry.”Participants said their disillusionment with Canada and its government has a lot to do with the fact that “everything is expensive,” with people responding, “my standard of living is declining.” Canadians also cited the failing healthcare system. The public is far more concerned with rising costs and inflation, with 72% expressing anxiety over not being able to provide for themselves and their family. The backed-up health care system is a problem for 62% of respondents, 49% are worried about housing affordability, 36% cite crime and 35% say homelessness is a big problem with the country. According to the survey, fighting climate change is low on Canadians’ lists of priorities, as is foreign relations and COVID-19. Ongoing concern for COVID-19 was only a priority for 9% of respondents, public transportation for 10% and 13% are concerned about Canada’s foreign policy towards the war in Ukraine. The Hamas-Israel war is a concern for 15% of respondents.