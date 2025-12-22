Poll shows Aaron Gunn most popular BC Conservative leadership candidate — so far

A new poll conducted by Mainstreet Research has revealed that Aaron Gunn is the most popular BC Conservative leadership candidate — so far.The vast majority of voters, 66%, remain undecided.According to the poll, 18% of the 708 respondents said they'd choose filmmaker-turned-MP to lead the party. That was followed by 6% for MLA Peter Milobar, 4% for ex-MLA Iain Black, and 2% for businessman Chris Gardner. The remaining candidates — MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MLA Harman Bhangu, Capilano University Chancellor Yuri Fulmer, and political analyst Caroline Elliot — each received 1% support..BREAKING: Aaron Gunn 'seriously considering' running for leader of BC Conservatives.The poll was conducted between December 17 and 18. A week earlier, Gunn said he was "seriously considering" running, and would make his final decision by Christmas. .Bhangu says he'll run for BC Conservative leadership — or support Gunn.Two days later, Bhangu announced that he would only run if Gunn, his longtime friend, opts not to."I will not run against a friend I've stood shoulder-to-shoulder with since the beginning," he said. "But if Aaron chooses not to run, then I will be putting my name forward and fighting every single day to defeat the NDP and deliver a stronger, safer, more prosperous British Columbia."The leadership race is expected to kick off after the holidays, and last into the summer.