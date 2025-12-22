News

Poll shows Aaron Gunn most popular BC Conservative leadership candidate — so far

Just under 20% of respondents said they'd choose the filmmaker-turned-MP to lead the party.
Aaron Gunn
Aaron GunnWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Leadership
Aaron Gunn
Bc Conservatives

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news