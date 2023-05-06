There are 68% of Ontarians who go cycling monthly, according to a poll conducted by Crestview Strategies on behalf of the Share the Road Cycling Coalition.
“This data confirms what we know through our work in communities — that Ontarians are cyclists and that they want to cycle more often, given the numerous benefits cycling brings in terms of healthy, safe, and active communities,” said Share the Road Cycling Coalition Board Chair Ed McMahon in a press release.
“In addition, the fact that the data shows that Ontarians are both motorists and cyclists, points to the fact that a false narrative has developed, and that somehow cycling is a divisive issue.”
Of the monthly cyclists, the poll said 22% ride their bikes daily or almost daily. It said 46% report riding weekly or monthly.
Nine-tenths of Ontario’s frequent cyclers said they drive often, while it was 85% for occasional cyclers. The top two reasons for cycling were recreation (72%) and exercise (65%).
The poll went on to say 51% of cyclists want to do it more, with 70% of frequent riders and 58% of occasional ones having this preference. It added 65% expressed their desire to cycle more if there were improved infrastructure.
The largest obstacle to cycling more was fear at 48%. Three-fifths said they would feel more comfortable if their area had well-connected, safe infrastructure.
The poll continued by saying two-thirds of Ontarians believe their government should allocate funds towards cycling infrastructure to make it a safe, more convenient mode of transportation. It said 65% of respondents feel such spending would benefit cyclists and drivers.
Three-fifths said they see a need for a dedicated active transportation fund by the Ontario government. Meanwhile, 68% support spending on cycling paths.
Seven-tenths agreed spending in proper cycling infrastructure makes it safe for all road users. There were 65% who said spending on it is good for their municipality.
With Ontario drivers cycling regularly, McMahon said there is “a clear imperative that we all focus on making our roads and our communities safer with investments that will save lives — and lessen congestion.”
“The support by Ontarians for increased investments in infrastructure is a powerful statement that will assist our ongoing work with municipal — and provincial — governments towards enhancements in infrastructure as well as programs to enhance cycling and road safety,” he said.
Canadians’ trail use continued to increase in the last year, according to an April 16 poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the Trans Canada Trail.
The poll said 72% of Canadians used trails in the past year, up from 70%. It said four-fifths of them noted they intend to go on trails in the next year.
Nine-tenths of Canadians agreed trails add value to the quality of life in their community. Seven-tenths said easy access to trails and outdoor activities have an impact on where they choose to live.
The Crestview poll was conducted online with a representative randomized sample of 1,000 Ontario residents between April 19 and 22. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
How many want to cycle to work vs how many cycle for pleasure? Don’t make this about community
As a fairly regular cyclist, I call BS that 2/3 of Ontarian's cycle monthly. My guess is that less that 25% even own a bicycle and many of those do not cycle monthly. Sounds like this poll was conducted by the bike lane lobby.
