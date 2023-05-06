Bike use

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Canadian cities, such as Toronto, to introduce temporary bike lanes to make it easier for people to cycle safely rather than drive or take transit. 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

There are 68% of Ontarians who go cycling monthly, according to a poll conducted by Crestview Strategies on behalf of the Share the Road Cycling Coalition. 

“This data confirms what we know through our work in communities — that Ontarians are cyclists and that they want to cycle more often, given the numerous benefits cycling brings in terms of healthy, safe, and active communities,” said Share the Road Cycling Coalition Board Chair Ed McMahon in a press release. 

(2) comments

kicker8ws
kicker8ws

How many want to cycle to work vs how many cycle for pleasure? Don’t make this about community

nakai95
nakai95

As a fairly regular cyclist, I call BS that 2/3 of Ontarian's cycle monthly. My guess is that less that 25% even own a bicycle and many of those do not cycle monthly. Sounds like this poll was conducted by the bike lane lobby.

