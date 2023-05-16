Nathan Neudorf

Nathan Neudorf 

 Courtesy Nathan Neudorf/Facebook

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) would eke out a win in the riding with 40% of the vote if an election took place now, according to a poll provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Research

Alberta NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro would come in second place (39%), according to the Monday poll. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

With the NDP promising increased business taxes, ya..... I hope voters are starting to pay attention. It may not be you, but your kids who are trying to start small businesses will suffer.

