Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) would eke out a win in the riding with 40% of the vote if an election took place now, according to a poll provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Research
Alberta NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro would come in second place (39%), according to the Monday poll.
Coming in third place would be undecided voters (15%). This was followed by the Alberta Party (3%), the Alberta Greens (2%), and other (1%).
Neudorf endorsed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith during the UCP leadership race in July.
“After several long weeks of decision making and considering my good friends Travis Toews and Rebecca Schulz, I have decided to endorse Danielle Smith for the leader of theUCPand future premier of Alberta,” said Neudorf.
With the NDP promising increased business taxes, ya..... I hope voters are starting to pay attention. It may not be you, but your kids who are trying to start small businesses will suffer.
