Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Miranda Rosin (Banff-Kananaskis) would hold onto the riding with 45% of the vote if an election were held now, according to a poll provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Research.
Alberta NDP candidate Sarah Elmeligi would come in second place (41%), according to the Monday poll.
After the Alberta NDP would be undecided voters (10%). This was followed by the Alberta Party (2%) and Alberta Greens and other (1%).
Rosin said in 2021 some of the government’s COVID-19 restrictions government were terrible.
“I also know your entire year was likely filled with hardship inflicted by our government, whether that be in the form of financial insecurity, business strain or loneliness and depression,” said Rosin.
She said she is opposed to mandatory vaccination and lamented the erosion of freedoms in Alberta and other jurisdictions.
Albertans were ordered to pay more to go to Kananaskis Country in 2021.
People would have to pay a yearly charge of $90 to be able to use the park’s facilities. They had the option to pay $15 for the day.
The Alberta government said all revenue generated will be used to improve the overall visitor experience in Kananaskis and will pay for trail maintenance, search and rescue operations, visitor services, and the upkeep of facilities at day-use areas and campgrounds.
The poll was conducted through landlines and cellphones with 231 Banff-Kananaskis residents from May 5 to 7. It has a margin of error of +/- 6.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
One percent of Albertans live in this riding?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.