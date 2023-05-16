Miranda Rosin

Miranda Rosin

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Miranda Rosin (Banff-Kananaskis) would hold onto the riding with 45% of the vote if an election were held now, according to a poll provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Research.

Alberta NDP candidate Sarah Elmeligi would come in second place (41%), according to the Monday poll. 

Banff-Kananaskis Race

Banff-Kananaskis 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

One percent of Albertans live in this riding?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.