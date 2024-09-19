Poll shows Conservatives ahead of NDP as both parties gain support from former BC United-Liberals voters

British Columbia is on the verge of electing its first-ever Conservative government this fall, if opinion polls hold true.On Wednesday a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research found that among decided voters, the BC Conservatives have a two point lead over the BC NDP.Despite the close race in terms of popular vote, the poll found that would translate to a commanding increase in seats for the upstart Conservatives, handing leader John Rustad a commanding majority government.Both parties saw their support grow since the survey was last taken due to Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend BC United's campaign.Of the 741 decided voters polled, Rustad and his new crew garnered 46% support, while David Eby and the incumbents came in at 44%. Sonia Furstenau's Green Party received 7%, and the remaining 3% said they'd be casting their ballots for "another party."The poll was conducted between September 13 and 15.Among all 877 voters, decided and undecided, the Conservatives still held a two point lead over the NDP, however their numbers fell to 38% and 36%, respectively. A full 18% said they were "undecided," double the number of people who answered that way in August.More than half of respondents, 57%, said it was "time for a change in Government in British Columbia," with just 28% saying things were fine as they are. An additional 15% said they were "unsure.".Modelled out, the poll results showed the Conservatives landing 54 seats in the Legislature, with the NDP coming in at 39 and the Greens at zero. In the last election, the Conservatives did not win a single seat, while the NDP had 57 and the Greens had two. .Poll shows 60% of former BC United-Liberals voters now supporting BC Conservatives .Other recent polls have put the Conservatives neck and neck with the NDP. One conducted by Research Co. between September 9 and 11, for example, found that 42% supported the former, while 44% said their vote was going to the latter.It also found that among those who voted for BC United-Liberals in the previous election, 60% said they would be going with the Conservatives this time around, while 29% said they would be opting for the NDP..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.