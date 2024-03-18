Poll shows BC NDP far ahead in popular support despite awful approval ratings on key issues

A B.C. poll has found that the NDP has a 21-point lead in popular support seven months before the next election, even though respondents had a negative view of their performance on most files.An Angus Reid Institute poll found 43% support for the NDP, followed by 22% for the Conservatives and for BC United, with the Green Party trailing at 12%.There are no shortage of story lines ahead of an expected October provincial election in British Columbia. Premier David Eby will be looking to win his first elected term, after taking over the position from John Horgan in 2022. BC United will be hoping to overcome a precipitous fall in the polls, and the previously single-digit polling provincial Conservative Party wants a breakthrough.The NDP is the preferred party to lead on a host of top issues facing the province, including the cost of living, and health care. The bad news for them is for four of the five top issues facing the province, at least seven-in-ten residents say the government is doing a poor job on each. Amid this, fully half (51%) of residents say it’s time for a change in government.The party gets strong approval ratings on its relationship with the federal government and a passing grade on indigenous issues. However, these were among the bottom three among 14 issues respondents listed for consideration.On environment and climate change the party has more detractors (43%) than supporters (42%), and failing grades follow on all other issues. On cost of living/inflation, housing affordability, and poverty/homelessness, only 17% of British Columbians believe the Eby government is doing a good job. Cost of living and housing affordability are top three issues to voters.The Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley region is the most competitive in the province. Here, 35% support the BC NDP, 29% support the B.C. Conservatives, and 28% support BC United.Metro Vancouver is a BC NDP strength. Half of residents say they would vote for the party in this region, with the B.C. Conservatives a distant second place (20%).Men are relatively divided in their vote intention, with two-in-five (38%) saying they would vote for the incumbents and one-quarter supporting each of the Conservatives (26%) and BC United (27%). Women are three times as likely to support the BC NDP than any other party.Half of would-be voters say they are voting to block a party they dislike rather than to support one they do like. Even among those support the incumbents, just 55 per cent say they are voting for the party because they like what it stands for, while 45 per cent say they simply dislike the other options more.The Eby government has faced pushback over a number of policy proposals. In the case of the BC Land Act, public opposition forced Eby to announce he would no longer proceed. Some municipalities have also resisted changes to short-term rental rules.Eby’s personal approval levels have remained consistently between 46 and 48 per cent for more than a year. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon faces a tougher challenge. Between October 2022 and now, his favourability has moved from 17 per cent to 21 per cent.John Rustad was removed from Liberal caucus in 2022 and left the party after posting information to social media challenging climate change narratives. He went on to take over the B.C. Conservative Party shortly thereafter. His favourability rating is 22 per cent, while 38 per cent of those polled aren't sure of their opinion of him. In the Interior and North region, his favourability jumps to 33 per cent.The provincial Conservative Party and opposition BC United have flirted with merger talks.