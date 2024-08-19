News

Poll shows BC United/Liberals' tax cut promise failing to attract voters

Instead of seeing a jump in support following the announcement, the official opposition continued its downward trend.
Kevin Falcon
Kevin FalconScreenshot: YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Tax Cuts
Poll
Bc Conservatives
Bc United
Bc Ndp
Kevin Falcon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news