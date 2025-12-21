Poll shows Canadians say industrial carbon tax drives up costs for consumers

Most Canadians believe the federal industrial carbon tax ultimately makes life more expensive, according to new polling released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Leger polling shows 68% of Canadians think businesses pass on most or some of the cost of the carbon tax to consumers. Only 12% believe Prime Minister Mark Carney’s claim that businesses will shoulder most of the expense themselves.“The poll shows that Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians that makes life more expensive,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “It doesn’t matter what lipstick politicians put on their carbon tax pig, all carbon taxes make life more expensive, hurt our economy and don’t work.”The federal government currently applies an industrial carbon tax to oil and gas, steel, and fertilizer companies. Carney has said that by “changing the carbon tax … we are making the large companies pay for everybody.”.The Leger poll asked Canadians who they think ultimately pays the tax. Results show 43% say most of the cost is passed to consumers, 25% say some is passed on, 12% say businesses pay most, and 20% don’t know. Albertans were the most likely to say most of the cost is passed on to consumers. Among Canadians with a decided opinion, 86% believe businesses pass on most or some of the cost.“People know carbon taxes are deliberately making their lives more expensive, they are not being fooled,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. “Regular people know all carbon taxes are a rip-off. It’s the politicians who are pretending they can ‘put a price’ on something, but not make it more expensive to live.”A recent memorandum of understanding between the federal and Alberta governments includes an increase to the industrial carbon tax, which Carney said amounts to more than a six times rise in the industrial price on carbon.