Belief in God, angels, heaven, hell and the devil continues to trend downward in the US, according to a Gallup poll.

The belief in each entity has dropped three to five percentage points since 2016. Still, majorities believe in each, ranging from a high of 74% believing in God to lows of 59% for hell and 58% for the devil. About two-thirds each believe in angels (69%) and heaven (67%).

(3) comments

guest1121
guest1121

Well I mean come on....the whole bible thing is a touch far fetched. Yes it promotes a good set of morales and a back bone of how life should be lived, but it's up there with Santa Claus and the tooth fairy for sure

D&J
D&J

Am I stupid? What was the point here? Is this a precursor to banning religious frredoms?

BG Manning
BG Manning

💔

