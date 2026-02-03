Poll shows Liberals with large gap over Conservatives

A new poll by Mainstreet Research is showing Mark Carney's Liberals are holding a lead against the Conservatives.The poll released Tuesday reveals the Liberals have a 15 point lead against the Conservatives, with fresh results — as polling was conducted from last week up until Monday. The poll asked 1,276 people if there was an election today, who would you vote for.The majority of people, 51%, said they'd vote Liberal.Those who'd vote for Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in the next election were 36%.."This is a remarkable finding compared to most of our polls from the second half of 2025 that had a statistical tie between Liberals and Conservatives,” said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research.The poll found those under 35 had the largest shift in their support, since the Conservatives had been leading among them for the past few years.“Young Canadians especially seem to have been impacted by the speech at a time when national pride is at an all time high," stated Maggi, referring to Carney's Davos speech at the World Economic Forum in January.“It remains to be seen if this surge is a temporary change driven by the trade and sovereignty war with Trump, or if it represents a fundamental shift in public opinion, only time will tell” Maggi concluded.