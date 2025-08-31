News

Poll shows llegal firearms, not legal owners, seen as main threat in Canada

Protestors gathered at Toronto's City Hall after an eight-year-old boy was tragically killed by a stray bullet in North York, Toronto.
Protestors gathered at Toronto's City Hall after an eight-year-old boy was tragically killed by a stray bullet in North York, Toronto. CBC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Firearm Rights
Firearm Laws
Toronto Police
Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Gun Control
Gun Crime
Gun Control Legislation
Firearms Buyback Program

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news