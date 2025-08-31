Poll shows llegal firearms, not legal owners, seen as main threat in Canada

A recent Yahoo News Canada poll has highlighted the shifting public sentiment around gun violence following the tragic death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy in North York, Toronto, who was struck by a stray bullet while in bed with his family.The incident sparked massive outrage from the public, with renewed calls for tougher action on gun control and public safety being raised, asToronto officials have struggled with tackling ever-increasing gun crime in the city this year.Data from police forces across the Greater Toronto Area show that an increasing number of guns used in violent crimes predominantly originate from the United States.In 2024, the majority of firearms seized by the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police, and Peel Regional Police were traced back to south-of-the-border sources.Cody, a resident of Alberta, commented on the poll, saying, “it’s not legal gun owners who are the problem; it’s the illegal handguns and guns used by criminals, most of which come from the US.”Yahoo News Canada surveyed thousands of readers on public safety and firearms regulations..Poll finds most Canadians want feds to target firearms smuggling over gun grab\n\n.As of Monday morning, 63% of respondents said they felt gun violence was becoming more common.A resident of Victoria, BC, shared that the rise in gun crime made them “fear going out, particularly at night,” while another said, “I have moved from Montreal to a smaller city.”Statistics Canada's most recent report shows that firearm-related violent crime has risen by 55% nationally between 2013 and 2023.Homicide rates climbed 53.3% between 2014 and 2022 before dropping 14.5% in 2023.Quebec was the only province that reported a slight decrease in gun-related violence over this period, while provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan experienced increases..82% of ‘crime guns’ in Toronto are smuggled, not registered: Police chief.On the topic of firearm regulations, 55% of poll participants said Canada’s ban on assault-style weapons and the current buyback program are “unfair to legal gun owners,” while 41% believe federal regulations are effective in keeping communities safe.Many respondents argued that the focus should be on criminal activity rather than law-abiding gun owners. Ontario resident Don Ioder told Yahoo that authorities should concentrate “on the illegal guns entering this country.”This perspective aligns with a May 2025 survey by Leger, which found that most Canadians want Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize stopping illegal firearms from entering Canada rather than continuing the gun ban and buyback program.Ahead of the 2025 federal election, Liberal Party Leader Carney unveiled a public safety plan targeting the smuggling of drugs and firearms from the United States, promising a crackdown on gangs to keep Canadians safe.